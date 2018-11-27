27.11.2018 06:00:00

Hydroid Completes Testing of REMUS 600 with HISAS 2040 Synthetic Aperture Sonar for International Navy

POCASSET, Mass., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroid Inc., a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime and the leading manufacturer of marine robotics, announced today that it successfully completed testing of the REMUS 600 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) with the newly integrated HISAS 2040 synthetic aperture sonar for an international navy customer. The HISAS 2040 system is engineered and manufactured at Kongsberg Maritime in Horten, Norway. This advanced technology allows for higher resolution sonar images than conventional sonars and is now available to Hydroid customers.

HISAS 2040 image of lobster traps and connecting line taken at 100m in Cape Cod Bay, MA.

"Compared to traditional sonars, the HISAS 2040 sonar reduces survey time and provides data images with a resolution 10 times higher than traditional sonars," said Graham Lester, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Hydroid. "It also offers high-performance in-mission processing and sonar quality assessment. This integration advancement is an example of how we consistently challenge ourselves as a company to evolve products and technologies to meet our customer's future needs. It is our passion to be continually advancing our products."

The HISAS 2040 is able to build up a series of synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) images that represent different observation angles. Through this multi-aspect imaging, an AUV operator is able to obtain an extra dimension in the data set since many complex objects have a high aspect-dependent echo and shadow structure.

The HISAS 2040 has a practical resolution of 5cm x 5cm at all ranges.

About Hydroid, Inc.

Located in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid is the world's most trusted manufacturer of advanced, field proven Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Our REMUS AUVs and marine robotics systems provide innovative and reliable full-picture solutions for the marine research, defense, hydrographic and offshore/energy markets.

Developed by a veteran team of engineers, Hydroid products provide a safe and reliable answer to the challenges that have hampered ocean exploration and security. For more information on our technologies, please visit www.hydroid.com.

