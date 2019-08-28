Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Exhibit Huge Growth on Account of Rising Demand From Water Treatment, Textile, Paper and Pulp Industries Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand from paper & pulp industries. The hydrogen peroxide is commonly used as oxidizer, bleaching agent and antiseptic due to its superior chemical properties. In addition, soaring demand for hydrogen peroxide from chemical sector because of increasing number of application is expected to fuel the growth of hydrogen peroxide market in the upcoming years.

Growing demand for hydrogen peroxide from pharmaceutical and personal care industry is a major catalyst for market growth in the recent years. Globally, the market is predicted to generate massive revenue in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the hydrogen peroxide industry. Growing demand for paper & pulp from packaging, commercial sectors and pharmaceuticals is predicted to foster market growth over the next few years. In addition, hydrogen peroxide is also used in numerous application involving disinfectant, bleaching agent, protection agent and purification of wastewater.

Soaring demand from paper & pulp industry is considered as one of the key driving factor for robust market growth of hydrogen peroxide industry in the last few years. Growing demand for hydrogen peroxide from oral care & cosmetic sector is attributed to its oxidizing and antiseptic properties thus propelling market growth, in the recent years. Growing demand for hydrogen peroxide from various end-use industries such as paper & pulp, chemicals, medicine, oral care and cosmetics, electronics & electrical, and agriculture sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants over the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Hydrogen Peroxide Market" Report 2023.

Hydrogen peroxide as an oxidizing agent is gaining traction within chemical sector, in the last few years. Hydrogen peroxide has superior chemical properties that is vital during production of sodium per carbonate and sodium perborate. Rise in domestic uses of hydrogen peroxide, primarily as a cleaning and disinfecting agent is propelling market growth further. Moreover, hydrogen peroxide has found numerous application in personal care, oral care and cleaning products due to its properties such as bleaching, tooth whitening, oxidizing, and disinfectant. Application of the hydrogen peroxide include sterilization, toothpastes, sanitizer, mouth wash and hair dyes. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of hydrogen peroxide market in the upcoming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of hydrogen peroxide from agriculture sector to improve overall crop yield is predicted to boost market demand in the near future. Hydrogen peroxide is also used as a cleaning agent in electronic industry.

The pulp & paper industry is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the hydrogen peroxide market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing demand for hydrogen peroxide from pulp & paper industry is attributed to superior chemical properties and cost efficiency. Industrial hydrogen peroxide, which is used as a bleaching agent in the pulp & paper industry, is most considered as eco-friendly in nature. In addition, declining manufacturing cost, easy availability, and high performance are some of the key advantages of hydrogen peroxide. Industrial hydrogen peroxide improve intensity levels and increases the brightness stability of pulp & paper.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical manufacturing sector, high number of manufacturing units, soaring demand form demand from paper & pulp industries, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the hydrogen peroxide market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, growing demand from various end-user industries, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the hydrogen peroxide market are Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries A/G, Arkema S.A., National Peroxide Ltd., and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hydrogen-peroxide-market

Market Segment:

Key Applications

Pulp & Paper



Chemical Intermediates



Water Treatment



Mining



Textile



Electronics

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

ADAMA Agricultural



Aditya Birla



AkzoNobel



Anhui Aoyuan



Anhui Jinhe Industrial



Jinmei Zhongneng



Arkema



Auecc



Befar Group



Belinka Perkemija



Ercros S.A



Evonik



Guangdong ZhongCheng



Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd



request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2023?



What are the key factors driving the global hydrogen peroxide market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the hydrogen peroxide market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

