23.08.2019 22:28:00

Hydro-Québec reiterates that no service charges are billed to flood victims

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Further to an article that appeared in the Journal de Montréal this morning, Hydro-Québec wishes to remind the public that no service charges are billed to the victims of the 2019 spring flooding.

The following measures have been implemented:

  • No bills are issued to these customers during the service interruption or, at the customer's request, for 30 days or more, depending on the situation.
  • Administration charges for overdue amounts are suspended for 30 days or more, depending on the situation.
  • The system access charge is not billed for the period during which electricity service was interrupted.
  • Hydro-Québec does not charge any fees to restore power.
  • Special arrangements are offered to customers who experience difficulty paying their bills in the coming months.

It is also important to note that all meters that were damaged by the flooding have been replaced with new ones. As a result, there is no possibility of a mix-up with another customer's meter.

Once the flood victim's power is restored, billing resumes. Once that happens, there are two possible situations:

  • If the customer is registered for the Equalized Payments Plan (EPP), we will take the interruption period into account at the annual review. At that time, the monthly payments will be adjusted to reflect the customer's actual consumption. Until then, the customer will continue to receive a bill with the monthly installment established for the current year. Ultimately, these customers will only pay for the electricity they actually used.
  • If the customer is not registered for the EPP, their consumption will be adjusted when the next meter reading is taken, so that, ultimately, they will only pay for the electricity they actually used.

    • An inspection of the customer's installations and Hydro-Québec's equipment will be carried out for all customers whose meter was replaced when service was restored to their homes.

    Flood victims who have billing questions can call the dedicated help line: 1 877 234-6548, code 8715.

    SOURCE Hydro-Québec

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    16:25
    		Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
    11:51
    		Euro Stoxx 50-Future: Im wackeligen Recovery
    10:03
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Volkswagen
    09:55
    		SMI-Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher
    06:14
    		Daily Markets: Gold – Grosse Ziele vor Augen / Georg Fischer – Bodenbildung möglich
    21.08.19
    		Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
    19.08.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    22.08.19
    		Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
    29.12.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
    mehr
    Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Tesla in der Top-10: So sieht das Depot von George Soros aus
    Sunrise-Aktie verliert: Sunrise mit rückläufigem Umsatz im zweiten Quartal - Profitabilität gesteigert
    US-Börsen stürzen ab -- SMI letztlich rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen höher ins Wochenende
    Goldman Sachs sieht Kaufgelegenheit für Bitcoin
    SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende klar ins Minus -- Wall Street zum Schluss uneinig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
    Apple-Fans aufgepasst: Neue iPhones bekommen wohl weiteres Objektiv und Namenszusatz
    HOCHDORF-Aktie im Minus: Amir Mechria tritt als Verwaltungsrat der Pharmalys zurück
    u-blox-Aktie rutscht ab: u-blox mit markantem Gewinnrückgang im Halbjahr - Prognose gesenkt
    OSRAM-Aktie im Plus, ams-Aktie schwächer: OSRAM hat Stillhalteabkommen mit ams aufgehoben
    Jeder Fünfte hält Kramp-Karrenbauer für eine geeignete Kanzlerin

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen stürzen ab -- SMI letztlich rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen höher ins Wochenende
    Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte keine klare Richtung gefunden werden. Der DAX rauschte wieder in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street werden Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB