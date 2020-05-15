15.05.2020 17:00:00

Hydro-Québec posts net income of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2020

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - For the three-month period ended March 31, Hydro-Québec recorded net income of $1,525 million in 2020, compared to $1,774 million in 2019. It is worth recalling that last year, the company posted one of the best first-quarter performances in its history.

"Temperatures were milder in winter 2020 than in the previous winter, which led to a decrease both in our electricity sales on the Québec market and in our net exports," explained Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Risk Officer of Hydro-Québec. "Looking ahead, the repercussions of the global COVID-19 pandemic will likely be felt in the coming quarters. Due to the economic downturn resulting from the current crisis, we're anticipating lower electricity sales on all of our markets. Consequently, the financial outlook for 2020 set out in the Strategic Plan 2020–2024 will be revised downward."

Quarter highlights

  • Québec market
    • Milder temperatures in winter 2020 (3˚C higher than in winter 2019)
      • Decrease of $81 in the electricity bill of a midsize single-family home
        for the January–March period
    • Increase of 1.8 TWh in baseload demand (excluding temperature variances), particularly from large industrial customers
  • Markets outside Québec
    • Net electricity exports: 8.7 TWh
    • Average export price obtained: 4.9¢/kWh, compared to 5.1¢/kWh in the first quarter last year
      • Negative impact of lower market prices mitigated by the positive impact of the company's sales and risk management strategies
  • Financing activities
    • Two fixed-rate bond issues maturing in 2055, at a cost of 2.27%
    • Proceeds: $1.4 billion

On the Québec market, net electricity sales decreased by $107 million compared to the first quarter of 2019, under the combined effect of two main factors. First, electricity sales decreased by $243 million, primarily as a result of the mild temperatures in winter 2020 whose impact was mitigated by higher baseload demand, particularly from large industrial customers. Second, external electricity and fuel purchases by Hydro-Québec Distribution fell by $95 million because of lower output from wind farms under contract.

On markets outside Québec, Hydro-Québec Production's net electricity exports decreased by $91 million. Export volume totaled 8.7 TWh, or 1.3 TWh below the 10.0 TWh recorded in the first quarter of 2019, essentially because of lower demand and lower prices on export markets as a result of temperature variances. However, the lower market prices were partially offset by the positive impact of the company's sales and risk management strategies.

Finally, Hydro-Québec invested $738 million in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the first quarter of 2020. Work continued on the Romaine-4 jobsite, in the Minganie region. The company also carried on with its investments to ensure the reliability and long-term operability of its generation, transmission and distribution assets.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 431.00
1.89 %
ABB 17.13
1.84 %
Roche Hldg G 353.75
1.71 %
Adecco Group 39.15
1.29 %
Alcon 54.88
0.92 %
Givaudan 3’303.00
-0.54 %
The Swatch Grp 171.85
-0.81 %
Swiss Re 59.30
-1.59 %
CieFinRichemont 51.08
-2.41 %
LafargeHolcim 35.58
-5.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:26
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08:23
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
14.05.20
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:39
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit +40%: Aurora Cannabis steigert die Erlöse
Tesla verliert seinen Europachef - warum der Schweizer das Unternehmen verlässt
Dow auf Ruchtungssuche -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
VAT-Aktie reduziert Gewinne: Aktionäre genehmigen bei GV alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie stärker: Roche lanciert neue digitale Lösung zur Messung von Blutgaswerten
Richemont-Aktie im Minus: Richemont verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Dividende soll halbiert werden
Novartis-Chef: Corona-Impfstoff frühestens in zwei Jahren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow auf Ruchtungssuche -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung weiterhin betrübt. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegt sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB