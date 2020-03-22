22.03.2020 12:30:00

Hydro-Québec is doing more for its customers

MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting Monday and until further notice, Hydro-Québec will stop applying administration charges for unpaid bills for all customers. Customers unable to pay their electricity bills over the coming months will thus not be penalized. The suspension of administration charges will apply automatically.

Customers who expect to have financial difficulties are invited to enter into a payment arrangement with Hydro-Québec now to plan the deferral of their payments. This option is available anytime on our website or by phone at 1 888 385-7252.

This measure is in addition to those announced on March 16:

  • Over the next few weeks, Hydro-Québec will not cut off power to any customers, whether residential or business. The suspension of service interruptions, which lasts from December 1 to March 31, has thus been extended until further notice.
  • There will be no planned service interruptions to carry out work on the power system in the coming days, except for those that are absolutely essential.

These measures aim to provide some relief to our customers during these exceptional circumstances. They are among the most flexible in Canada and North America as a whole.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

