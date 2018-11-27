Hydro Flask Announces Grant Recipients of 2018 Parks For All Charitable Giving Program

BEND, Ore., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask, the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) company, is honored to announce the recipients of its 2018 Parks for All Charitable Giving Program. On this #GivingTuesday, the brand will donate over $374,500 in grants to sixteen nonprofit organizations whose missions align with building, restoring and maintaining public parks and green spaces globally. Combined with $132,000 raised through consumer "Seconds Sales" events and donated to the Conservation Alliance and other nonprofit organizations, Hydro Flask's 2018 contributions to nonprofits total over half a million dollars.

Hydro Flask launched its charitable grant and advocacy "Parks For All" program in January 2017. Parks For All supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces in the U.S. and beyond so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives.

Through the 2018 grants, Parks For All is donating $157,500 to four US National Grants including the National Park Trust: Kids to Parks Day National School Contest ($50,000); Trust for Public Land: Creating Pop-up Parks in Boston and Implementing the National 10-Minute Walk Vision ($50,000); Appalachian Trail Conservancy: Appalachian Trail Water Education and Access Protection ($30,000); and Latino Outdoors: Vamos Outdoors (Let's Go Outdoors): Increasing Park Access through the Empowerment of Underrepresented Communities and Investment in Outdoor Leadership ($27,500).

"With Hydro Flask's generous support through Parks For All we will develop an innovative pop-up park strategy to more easily engage communities in our park development work and advance our goal of ensuring that everyone in America has access to a park within a 10-minute walk from home," said Diane Regas, President and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. "We admire Hydro Flask's commitment to improving access to the outdoors and championing parks of all kinds."

One Parks for All US National Grant will help fund continued ferry access on the Kennebec River along the Appalachian Trail. "The crossing of the Kennebec River in Maine is a unique part of the Appalachian Trail experience," states Laura Belleville, Appalachian Trail Conservancy Vice President of Conservation and Trail Programs. "In recent years the cost to operate a ferry service, ensuring a safe crossing for all hikers, has gone up significantly. We deeply appreciate support from Hydro Flask to offset the cost of the ferry. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is committed to helping all hikers safely cross this formidable river by providing this service."

In addition to the nationally focused grants, Parks for All is also contributing over $152,000 in regionally focused grants to 10 nonprofits including Biscayne Bay Waterkeeper (Florida), Cal-Wood Education Center (Colorado), City Parks Foundation (New York), Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance (Washington), Parks & People Foundation (Maryland), Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy (Pennsylvania), Potomac Conservancy (Maryland), The Land Trust for Tennessee (Tennessee), Continental Divide Trail Coalition (Colorado), Pacific Northwest Trail Association (Washington, Idaho, Montana).

Internationally, the Parks for All program is awarding $65,000 in grants to two International organizations: Surfers Against Sewage (United Kingdom, $50,000) and Bruce Trail Conservancy (Canada, $15,000).

"It is so exciting for Hydro Flask to be able to make such a large and meaningful contribution to the incredible work being done by nonprofits in the realm of building, restoring, maintaining, and increasing access and education around Parks for All," said Indigo Teiwes, Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Hydro Flask. "The staff team that reviewed the applications is inspired by the breadth and depth of work being done by our 2018 grantees."

To learn more about Hydro Flask Parks For All Grantees and the exciting projects we are funding please visit https://s3.amazonaws.com/hydroflask/media/press-releases/Hydro-Flask-Announces-2018-Parks-For-All-Grant-Recipients.pdf.

Hydro Flask is the award-winning leader in high-performance insulated products ranging from beverage and food flasks to the new Unbound Series™ soft coolers. Delivering unexpected refreshment, Hydro Flask innovations showcase TempShield™ double-wall vacuum insulation to lock in temperature, 18/8 stainless steel ensuring pure taste and durable, ergonomic design for the ultimate transport. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask is committed to making tomorrow better - from using BPA-free, recyclable materials to its charitable giving program Parks For All, which supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, and Hot Tools.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

