HYCU Expands Into Japanese Market with Daiwabo Information System

BOSTON and TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, and Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd. (DIS), today announced a new agreement that adds HYCU Data Protection for Nutanix backup and recovery software to DIS's growing portfolio of IT solutions as a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider in Japan.

Hiroyuki Matsumoto, Managing Director of DIS, noted, "As Japanese companies look to take advantage of the digital transformation that is so important to meet their goals, they need the right enterprise cloud solutions, be they on-premises or multi-cloud. We are very pleased to offer HYCU for Nutanix to our growing number of Japanese companies looking for tightly-integrated data protection to achieve this digital transformation."

"The adoption and growth of multi-cloud IT solutions continues to rise," said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU. "As HYCU continues to grow and expand, now found in more than 60 countries worldwide, and servicing more than 1,200 customers and 300 distribution and resell partners, expanding across the Japanese market became a priority for us. We are thrilled to welcome Daiwabo Information System to the HYCU distribution partner family. We are 100% committed to our partners and we deliver our solutions to market through our key strategic partner relationships, it is important that we leverage their expertise and technology know how for an emerging growth market like Japan."

"Recent events have shown us the need for Japanese businesses to remain resilient in the face of increased unpredictability," said Eisaku Machida Corporate Vice President, President of Nutanix Japan G.K. "Japanese businesses now have greater choice, greater availability, and greater reassurance all in one solution. That is the strength of this DIS and HYCU announcement."

With many organizations looking to take advantage of the best of both on-premises and multi-cloud computing environments, inclusion of HYCU for Nutanix enables DIS customers to maintain the necessary control and security, while ensuring they have the right level of data protection to support their needs. Through the new agreement, DIS will provide HYCU for Nutanix's purpose-built data protection software to customers across Japan. With HYCU for Nutanix, Japanese-based companies will now be able to protect and recover application specific workloads faster and with the same simplicity they experience with their Nutanix Enterprise Cloud investments. The relationship extends to all HYCU software solutions for data protection.

"Since HYCU introduced support for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud a little more than two years ago, their growth and alignment with Nutanix innovation has been impressive," said George Crump, President and Lead Analyst, Storage Switzerland. "As more Japanese companies look to their trusted partners like Daiwabo Information System in their digital transformation journey and collaboration with Nutanix as part of that, having tightly integrated data protection solutions like HYCU will be important."

To learn more about HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn; or contact DIS.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in data backup, recovery and monitoring for hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU's flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.

As one of Japan's leading distributors of IT-related products, DIS supplies such products, purchased from around 1,200 makers and suppliers, both at home and abroad, to end users across the country, through our network of around 19,000 dealers in Japan. Operating approximately 90 sales bases throughout the country, we have a well-established and community-based sales system, and can respond to a wide-range of requests from our customers, as a friendly and trustworthy distributor.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycu-expands-into-japanese-market-with-daiwabo-information-system-300917625.html

SOURCE HYCU, Inc.