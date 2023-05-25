|
25.05.2023 18:00:00
Hybrid Software Group: Result of the Annual General Meeting
Cambridge (UK)
25 May 2023 – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting.
At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held yesterday, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment, except for resolution 2.
The results of the voting are as follows:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Total
|Result
|1
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|2
|0
|22,737,464
|0
|22,737,464
|0.00%
|Fail
|3
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|4
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|5
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|6
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|7
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|8
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|9
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|10
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|11
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|12
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
|13
|22,737,464
|0
|0
|22,737,464
|100.00%
|Pass
Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting
Board of directors
Effective from the AGM on 24 May 2023, the board of directors is:
- Guido Van der Schueren, Executive Chairman
- Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
- Joachim Van Hemelen, Chief Financial Officer
- Clare Findlay, non-executive director
- Luc De Vos, non-executive director
About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.
Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.
Contacts
|Joachim Van Hemelen
|Floris De Ruyck
|Chief Financial Officer
|Investor Relations
|Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53
|Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53
|joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group
|Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group
