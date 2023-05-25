Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hybrid Software Group Aktie [Valor: 919373 / ISIN: GB00BYN5BY03]
25.05.2023

Hybrid Software Group: Result of the Annual General Meeting

Hybrid Software Group
4.42 EUR 0.45%
Cambridge (UK) 25 May 2023Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces the result of its Annual General Meeting.

At the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held yesterday, the resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed without amendment, except for resolution 2.

The results of the voting are as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheldTotalResult
122,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
2022,737,464022,737,4640.00%Fail
322,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
422,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
522,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
622,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
722,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
822,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
922,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1022,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1122,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1222,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass
1322,737,4640022,737,464100.00%Pass

Details of the resolutions passed are available in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting

Board of directors
Effective from the AGM on 24 May 2023, the board of directors is:

  • Guido Van der Schueren, Executive Chairman
  • Michael Rottenborn, Chief Executive Officer
  • Joachim Van Hemelen, Chief Financial Officer
  • Clare Findlay, non-executive director
  • Luc De Vos, non-executive director

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Joachim Van HemelenFloris De Ruyck
Chief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53
joachimvh@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group


