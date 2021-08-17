SMI 12’477 0.5%  SPI 15’981 0.5%  Dow 35’164 -1.3%  DAX 15’922 0.0%  Euro 1.0713 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’196 -0.1%  Gold 1’782 -0.2%  Bitcoin 41’821 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9144 0.2%  Öl 68.9 -0.9% 
17.08.2021 19:00:00

Hybrid gaming startup and broadcaster Live Play Mobile launches 24-hour-a-day live-hosted social casino game

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Play Mobile, a new social gaming platform developer that combines live TV formats with mobile games, has become the first publisher to launch a 24-hour-a-day, live-hosted social casino game with its debut title, Live Play Bingo. Disrupting the $7.7 billion social casino market1 with an initial focus on the Bingo category — the fastest growing segment within social casino — they are positioned to address the $20 billion+ casual games market in the future with their highly scalable model.

Founded by mobile games executive and online gaming veteran Stuart Lewis-Smith and digital entertainment and gaming executive Geremie Camara, Live Play Mobile has already raised $2.4 million via a seed round. The company is on a mission to create a positive, enriching space for millions of people to meet, connect and bond as they play mobile games together.

"We are building a fresh new category by combining the best of social, live-streaming and linear TV experiences whilst simultaneously delivering our vision of enriching players' lives with real human interactions in our games," said Stuart Lewis-Smith, CEO and founder, Live Play Mobile. "Our early traction has proven the model and platform capabilities, which positions us well for additional first-party game production, and enables various other third-party live experiences for our partners."

Live Play Bingo is a hybrid between a social bingo app and a live TV game show exclusively on mobile devices, with real human hosts who call the bingo numbers, announce winners and provide round-the-clock, real-time entertainment. Broadcasting from Hollywood and London studios, on-screen talent includes #1 slots YouTuber Brian Christopher and Kelly Miyahara (Jeopardy! Clue Crew). With over 25 hosts on staff, the company is already an established leader in live mobile video entertainment.

Over the 12 months ending Q2 2021, the mobile games market grew by +22%2 with the social casino category growing at +28% as players turned to their phones for entertainment content during COVID-19. Additionally, US consumers now spend more time using apps on smartphones and tablets than they spend consuming live TV3. Through its unique blend of social games enhanced with daily content and live-hosted broadcasts, Live Play Mobile brings millions of players the social interaction they crave directly to the device where they spend the most amount of time.

Early engagement metrics are encouraging with 43 minutes of video consumed in Live Play Bingo per player per day - approximately 50% higher than the average social casino game. Monetization is also strong with ARPDAUs comparable to the highest-performing apps in the category and DAUs growing +400% in 2021.

Live Play Bingo is free to play and available to download on iOS and Android now.

About Live Play Mobile:

Live Play Mobile Inc is a gaming platform sitting at the intersection of social games, live streaming and linear TV, dedicated to bringing people together through real human interactions. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with broadcasting studios in Los Angeles and London, and development offices in Kiev, Ukraine. To learn more about Live Play Mobile, please visit liveplaymobile.com.

Digital assets, photos, logo, here.

Contact: PR@liveplaymobile.com


1 Eilers & Krejcik Gaming social casino market size estimate for 2021
2 Sensor Tower Intelligence
3 Nielsen Audience Report 2021

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hybrid-gaming-startup-and-broadcaster-live-play-mobile-launches-24-hour-a-day-live-hosted-social-casino-game-301356385.html

SOURCE Live Play Mobile

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:31 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: BB Biotech setzt auf den "Tesla" der Branche - zu Recht?
14:50 Übernahmeziel Deutsche Wohnen verdient mehr
14:20 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:43 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Intel Corp
09:42 Marktüberblick: Autowerte leiden unter Konjunkturdaten
09:14 SMI legt eine Pause ein
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
SMI schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit