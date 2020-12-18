SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’089 -0.7%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0823 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’880 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’075 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8842 0.0%  Öl 52.2 1.3% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 20:35:00

Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar in Puerto Rico Reopens After Recovery Efforts from Hurricanes Irma and Maria

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three-year recovery and rebuilding effort, the associates at Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar located in Dorado, Puerto Rico, are excited to welcome back owners, members and guests to this beautifully renovated oceanfront resort beginning tomorrow, December 19. The resort has been closed since Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico on September 6, 2017, followed 12 days later by Hurricane Maria.

As owners, members and guests return to the property, they will be greeted with stunning resort renovations. Owners and members will see the resort villas have some new features, including an upgraded shower experience and refreshed villa design with all new furniture and appliances.

"This has been a lengthy recovery process, but the steadfast commitment to the reopening of the resort demonstrates resilience and dedication to our owners, members and guests," said Gabriel Olvera, general manager. "While it may go without saying, I can't overstate how proud I am of everyone's hard work in bringing this property back, all while associates have been handling their own personal recovery efforts." 

Perched within a prime stretch of famed Dorado Beach and featuring an Olympic-size pool, Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda Del Mar is a secluded resort that invites owners, members and guests to experience paradise. The resort is located in the North region of Puerto Rico — known for fresh local seafood, stunning scenery, and rich culture and history — with four legendary championship golf courses nearby. As the status of resort amenities and services is subject to change at any time due to governmental requirements and/or changes to operating guidelines in an effort to mitigate the Novel Coronavirus, visitors are encouraged to visit the Hyatt Residence Club Resort Hub at hub.hyattresidenceclub.com before their trip for the most recent information on the status of amenities at the resort. Visit discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines for the latest information regarding travel guidelines, frequently asked questions, and local business updates.

About Hyatt Residence Club
As part of Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Hyatt Residence Club provides flexible access to global travel experiences through a diverse portfolio of boutique residential-style retreats. Set in unique destinations from Maui, Carmel and Aspen to Sedona, San Antonio and Key West, Hyatt Residence Club resorts deliver genuine Hyatt® care. For more information, please visit hyattresidenceclub.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyatt-residence-club-dorado-hacienda-del-mar-in-puerto-rico-reopens-after-recovery-efforts-from-hurricanes-irma-and-maria-301196198.html

SOURCE Hyatt Residence Club

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:18
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Potentzal? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte
BioNTech-Aktie in Rot: EU hätte anscheinend mehr Corona-Impfstoff bestellen können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigt sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit