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26.11.2026 07:41:26
Hyatt Inks Deal To Open Hotel In Australia's Gold Coast
(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the American hospitality chain, Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with Sunnyland Investment Development Group for the development of Hyatt Regency Gold Coast, slated to open in 2030.
The hotel will debut within Orlo, a landmark waterfront mixed-use development in Surfers Paradise, Australia, and will offer easy access to Gold Coast's renowned attractions, including golden beaches, surf clubs, oceanfront dining, boutique shopping and nightlife.
Set on the banks of the Nerang River, the new hotel is expected to offer a peaceful setting with views that stretch across the river and hinterland on one side, and vistas of the ocean and Gold Coast skyline on the other.
The hotel's accommodation and amenities will unfold across floors six to 14 of the building, and will include 176 guestrooms, an outdoor pool and bar, all-day dining, a fully equipped gym, as well as wellness facilities, treatment rooms, an ice bath and a recovery lounge.
Hyatt Regency Gold Coast will also provide Orlo residents with the opportunity to join a special hotel membership program, offering access to select premium amenities at the Hyatt hotel including selected dining, wellness and lifestyle experiences.
On Wednesday, shares closed at $186.43, down 0.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Trading Signals: Dormakaba - Sicherheit mal anders
An der Börse dreht sich derzeit vieles um Cybersecurity. Doch auch der Schutz von Gebäuden und der kontrollierte Zugang zur realen Welt gewinnen an Bedeutung. Dormakaba profitiert von diesem Trend und möchte nach Jahren des Umbaus nun stärker wachsen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Hyatt Hotels
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28.10.26
|Ausblick: Hyatt Hotels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.07.26
|Ausblick: Hyatt Hotels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.06.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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