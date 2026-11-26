(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the American hospitality chain, Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with Sunnyland Investment Development Group for the development of Hyatt Regency Gold Coast, slated to open in 2030.

The hotel will debut within Orlo, a landmark waterfront mixed-use development in Surfers Paradise, Australia, and will offer easy access to Gold Coast's renowned attractions, including golden beaches, surf clubs, oceanfront dining, boutique shopping and nightlife.

Set on the banks of the Nerang River, the new hotel is expected to offer a peaceful setting with views that stretch across the river and hinterland on one side, and vistas of the ocean and Gold Coast skyline on the other.

The hotel's accommodation and amenities will unfold across floors six to 14 of the building, and will include 176 guestrooms, an outdoor pool and bar, all-day dining, a fully equipped gym, as well as wellness facilities, treatment rooms, an ice bath and a recovery lounge.

Hyatt Regency Gold Coast will also provide Orlo residents with the opportunity to join a special hotel membership program, offering access to select premium amenities at the Hyatt hotel including selected dining, wellness and lifestyle experiences.

On Wednesday, shares closed at $186.43, down 0.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.