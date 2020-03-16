HUYA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 64.0% to RMB2,467.5 million ( US$354.4 million ), from RMB1,504.9 million in the same period of 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 64.0% to ( ), from in the same period of 2018. Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB159.7 million ( US$22.9 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 60.3% from RMB99.6 million in the same period of 2018.

was ( ) for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 60.3% from in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB241.9 million ( US$34.7 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 44.9% from RMB166.9 million in the same period of 2018.

was ( ) for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 44.9% from in the same period of 2018. Average mobile MAUs [2] of Huya Live in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached 61.6 million, representing an increase of 21.5% from 50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached 61.6 million, representing an increase of 21.5% from 50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Average MAUs [3] of Huya Live in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached 150.2 million, representing an increase of 28.8% from 116.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached 150.2 million, representing an increase of 28.8% from 116.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total number of paying users[4]of Huya Live in the fourth quarter of 2019 reached 5.1 million, representing an increase of 5.9% from 4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. before share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and loss (gain) on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.



[2] Refer to average monthly active users on our mobile app. Average mobile MAUs for any period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of our active users on our mobile app for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.



[3] Refer to average monthly active users on our platform. Average MAUs for any period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on our platform for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.



[4] Refer to active users that purchased virtual items on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

"2019 was a remarkable year for Huya as we further enriched and diversified our quality content, improved our innovative products and services, and strengthened our technology capabilities. Together, these actions drove substantial growth in both our user numbers and revenues," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "We ended the year with a strong fourth quarter, as average MAUs of Huya Live were up 28.8% year-over-year, reaching 150.2 million. Total net revenues for the fourth quarter also grew 64.0% year-over-year, demonstrating our strengthened monetization capabilities. Heading into 2020, we remain committed to solidifying our comprehensive and self-reinforcing ecosystem and strengthening our leading position."

Mr. Dong added, "As a leading online destination for China's enormous gaming population, we believe in the resilience of Huya's business under the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the underlying uncertainties brought by the epidemic, we will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and assess its impact accordingly. Nevertheless, we remain confident in our overall market positioning with strong execution capabilities to further increase the value we bring to our growing user and content creator community."

Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, commented, "A better-than-expected performance of our live streaming business facilitated another strong quarter, exceeding the top end of our revenue guidance. Our robust revenue growth was achieved with margin improvement as we continue to improve our operation efficiencies. Our non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 18.3% in the third quarter of 2019 and 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018; and our non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 6.5% in the third quarter of 2019 and 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in diverse content offerings, along with product innovations and technological advancement. We believe such investments will help us sustain our long-term growth and drive more future opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 64.0% to RMB2,467.5 million (US$354.4 million), from RMB1,504.9 million in the same period of 2018.

Live streaming revenues increased by 62.7% to RMB2,346.1 million (US$337.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, from RMB1,441.8 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in average spending per paying user, as well as a larger number of paying users on Huya Live. The increase in average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the year-end promotional activities, the enhancement of content attractiveness, and the improvement in user experience. The increase in the number of paying users was primarily driven by the Company's user growth.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 92.1% to RMB121.3 million (US$17.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, from RMB63.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily driven by rising demand from an increasing number of advertisers, more diversity in advertising clients, the advertising distribution platform launched by the Company in the third quarter of 2019 and strengthened recognition of Huya's brand name in China's online advertising market.

Cost of revenues increased by 58.0% to RMB2,000.9 million (US$287.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB1,266.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs, bandwidth costs and personnel-related costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 51.2% to RMB1,575.1 million (US$226.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB1,042.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in virtual item revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and continued spending in content creators and e-sports content in both domestic and overseas markets. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by benefits from economies of scale.

Bandwidth costs increased by 39.6% to RMB225.6 million (US$32.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB161.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in bandwidth usage as a result of the Company's larger user base and enhanced live streaming video quality, partially offset by improved efficiency in bandwidth utilization through continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 95.5% to RMB466.6 million (US$67.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB238.6 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin increased to 18.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 15.9% in the same period of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 125.4% to RMB178.3 million (US$25.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB79.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 97.6% to RMB118.3 million (US$17.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB59.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased marketing expenses associated with the promotions for the Company's products and brand name in both domestic and overseas markets, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 4.5% to RMB96.4 million (US$13.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB92.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to the increased personnel-related expenses.

Operating income increased by 448.7% to RMB101.6 million (US$14.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB18.5 million in the same period of 2018. Operating margin increased to 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 1.2% in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 122.8% to RMB183.8 million (US$26.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB82.5 million in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP Operating margin increased to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 5.5% in the same period of 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB27.6 million (US$4.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with income tax benefits of RMB31.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Net incomeattributable to HUYA Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 60.3% to RMB159.7 million (US$22.9 million), from RMB99.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 44.9% to RMB241.9 million (US$34.7 million), from RMB166.9 million in the same period of 2018.

Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB0.68(US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with RMB0.45 for the same period of 2018. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.02(US$0.15) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with RMB0.76 for the same period of 2018.

Balance Sheets and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,076.2 million (US$1,447.4 million), compared with RMB5,993.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB571.6 million (US$82.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of RMB191.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Total net revenues in the fiscal year of 2019 increased by 79.6% to RMB8,374.5 million (US$1,202.9 million), from RMB4,663.4 million in the prior fiscal year.

Live streaming revenues increased by 79.5% to RMB7,976.2 million (US$1,145.7 million) in the fiscal year of 2019, from RMB4,442.8 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increases in both average spending per paying user and the number of paying users on Huya Live. The increase in average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the enhancement of content attractiveness, the diversification of content offerings and the improvement in user experience. The increase in the number of paying users was primarily driven by the Company's user growth.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 80.6% to RMB398.3 million (US$57.2 million) in the fiscal year of 2019, from RMB220.6 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily driven by rising demand from an increasing number of advertisers, more diversity in advertising clients, the advertising distribution platform launched by the Company in the third quarter of 2019, and further recognition of Huya's brand name in China's online advertising market.

Cost of revenues increased by 75.2% to RMB6,892.6 million (US$990.1 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB3,933.6 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs, bandwidth costs and personnel-related costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 81.4% to RMB5,552.7 million (US$797.6 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB3,060.8 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in virtual item revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and continued spending in content creators and e-sports content in both domestic and overseas markets.

Bandwidth costs increased by 22.7% to RMB800.8 million (US$115.0 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB652.8 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in bandwidth usage as a result of the Company's larger user base and enhanced live streaming video quality, partially offset by improved efficiency in bandwidth utilization through continuous technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 103.1% to RMB1,481.9 million (US$212.9 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB729.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin increased to 17.7% in the fiscal year of 2019 from 15.6% in the fiscal year of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 91.9% to RMB508.7 million (US$73.1 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB265.2 million in the prior fiscal year, mainly attributable to increases in personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 131.7% to RMB438.4 million (US$63.0 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB189.2 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased marketing expenses associated with the promotions for the Company's products and brand name in both domestic and overseas markets, as well as personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 22.6% to RMB352.8 million (US$50.7 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB287.7 million in the prior fiscal year, mainly due to increase in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income increased by 880.3% to RMB261.4 million (US$37.5 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB26.7 million in the prior fiscal year. Operating margin increased to 3.1% in the fiscal year of 2019 from 0.6% in the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 114.4% to RMB543.1 million (US$78.0 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB253.4 million in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 6.5% in the fiscal year of 2019 from 5.4% in the prior fiscal year.

Income tax expenses were RMB96.1 million (US$13.8 million) in the fiscal year of 2019, compared with income tax benefits of RMB50.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Net incomeattributable to HUYA Inc. in the fiscal year of 2019 was RMB468.2 million (US$67.2 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,937.7 million in the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. in the fiscal year of 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liabilities and gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, increased by 62.7% to RMB749.9 million (US$107.7 million), from RMB460.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.02(US$0.29) in the fiscal year of 2019, compared with diluted net loss per ADS of RMB15.02 in the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.23(US$0.46) in the fiscal year of 2019, compared with RMB2.06 in the prior fiscal year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,945.4 million (US$279.4 million) for the fiscal year of 2019, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of RMB717.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, Huya currently expects total net revenues to be in the range of RMB2,360 million to RMB2,400 million, representing a year-over-year growth of between 44.7% and 47.1%. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects our current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liabilities and gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments and deemed dividend to Series A redeemable convertible preferred shareholders. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) fair value loss on derivative liabilities, (iii) gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments and (iv) deemed dividend to Series A redeemable convertible preferred shareholders adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) fair value loss on derivative liabilities and deemed dividend to Series A redeemable convertible preferred shareholders, which may not recur in the future, and (iii) gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net (loss) income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of December 31, 2019 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

709,019

1,113,193

159,900 Restricted cash

-

1,392

200 Short-term deposits

4,983,825

6,743,445

968,635 Short-term investments

300,162

2,219,531

318,816 Accounts receivable, net

43,849

61,708

8,864 Amounts due from related parties

238,839

51,936

7,460 Prepayments and other current assets

319,493

400,615

57,545













Total current assets

6,595,187

10,591,820

1,521,420













Non-current assets











Deferred tax assets

30,945

45,816

6,581 Investments

219,827

379,424

54,501 Property and equipment, net

87,419

96,686

13,888 Intangible assets, net

51,979

45,085

6,476 Right-of-use assets, net

-

102,824

14,770 Prepayments and other non-current assets

120,830

104,895

15,067













Total non-current assets

511,000

774,730

111,283













Total assets

7,106,187

11,366,550

1,632,703













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

9,221

3,725

535 Deferred revenue

469,378

795,005

114,195 Advances from customers

14,403

50,961

7,320 Income taxes payable

-

26,051

3,742 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

852,771

1,460,025

209,721 Amounts due to related parties

34,673

79,032

11,352 Lease liabilities due within one year

-

31,878

4,579













Total current liabilities

1,380,446

2,446,677

351,444













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

-

70,110

10,071 Deferred revenue

80,734

164,913

23,688













Total non-current liabilities

80,734

235,023

33,759













Total liabilities

1,461,180

2,681,700

385,203

















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$











Shareholders' equity









Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively; 44,639,737 and 67,101,314 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 29

44

6 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively; 159,157,321 and 152,357,321 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 104

100

14 Additional paid-in capital 7,667,855

10,081,946

1,448,181 Statutory reserves 34,634

64,679

9,291 Accumulated deficit (2,424,182)

(1,986,054)

(285,279) Accumulated other comprehensive income 366,567

524,135

75,287











Total shareholders' equity 5,645,007

8,684,850

1,247,500











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,106,187

11,366,550

1,632,703

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Net revenues

























Live streaming 1,441,782

2,156,106

2,346,141

337,002

4,442,845

7,976,214

1,145,711 Advertising and others 63,147

108,986

121,329

17,428

220,595

398,287

57,210



























Total net revenues 1,504,929

2,265,092

2,467,470

354,430

4,663,440

8,374,501

1,202,921



























Cost of revenues(1) (1,266,292)

(1,858,772)

(2,000,909)

(287,413)

(3,933,647)

(6,892,579)

(990,057)



























Gross profit 238,637

406,320

466,561

67,017

729,793

1,481,922

212,864



























Operating expenses(1)

























Research and development expenses (79,105)

(134,969)

(178,290)

(25,610)

(265,152)

(508,714)

(73,072) Sales and marketing expenses (59,883)

(122,316)

(118,324)

(16,996)

(189,207)

(438,396)

(62,972) General and administrative expenses (92,253)

(96,318)

(96,367)

(13,842)

(287,710)

(352,824)

(50,680)



























Total operating expenses (231,241)

(353,603)

(392,981)

(56,448)

(742,069)

(1,299,934)

(186,724)



























Other income 11,124

11,148

28,046

4,029

38,938

79,390

11,404



























Operating income 18,520

63,865

101,626

14,598

26,662

261,378

37,544



























Interest and short-term investment income 52,703

86,539

88,346

12,690

156,549

304,491

43,737 Fair value loss on derivative liabilities -

-

-

-

(2,285,223)

-

- Foreign currency exchange (loss) gains, net (47)

645

99

14

51

1,157

166



























Income (loss) before income tax benefits (expenses) 71,176

151,049

190,071

27,302

(2,101,961)

567,026

81,447



























Income tax benefits (expenses) 31,847

(27,879)

(27,599)

(3,964)

50,943

(96,078)

(13,801)



























Income (loss) before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 103,023

123,170

162,472

23,338

(2,051,018)

470,948

67,646



























Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (3,444)

72

(2,802)

(402)

113,329

(2,775)

(399)



























Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. 99,579

123,242

159,670

22,936

(1,937,689)

468,173

67,247



























Accretion to Preferred Shares redemption value -

-

-

-

(71,628)

-

- Deemed dividend to Series A Preferred Shareholders -

-

-

-

(496,995)

-

-



























Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 99,579

123,242

159,670

22,936

(2,506,312)

468,173

67,247





























HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Net income (loss) per ADS*

























—Basic 0.49

0.56

0.73

0.10

(15.02)

2.18

0.31 —Diluted 0.45

0.52

0.68

0.10

(15.02)

2.02

0.29 Net income (loss) per ordinary share

























—Basic 0.49

0.56

0.73

0.10

(15.02)

2.18

0.31 —Diluted 0.45

0.52

0.68

0.10

(15.02)

2.02

0.29



























Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS

























—Basic 203,797,819

218,869,547

219,382,541

219,382,541

166,828,435

214,811,862

214,811,862 —Diluted 220,209,738

236,176,000

236,144,302

236,144,302

166,828,435

232,024,961

232,024,961

* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Cost of revenues 3,662

8,497

14,806

2,127

10,472

31,593

4,538 Research and development expenses 11,399

24,172

36,369

5,224

30,643

86,296

12,396 Sales and marketing expenses 607

1,468

2,640

379

1,832

5,919

850 General and administrative expenses 48,327

48,987

28,370

4,075

183,748

157,936

22,686

HUYA INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Gross profit 238,637

406,320

466,561

67,017

729,793

1,481,922

212,864 Share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues 3,662

8,497

14,806

2,127

10,472

31,593

4,538



























Non-GAAP gross profit 242,299

414,817

481,367

69,144

740,265

1,513,515

217,402



























Operating income 18,520

63,865

101,626

14,598

26,662

261,378

37,544 Share-based compensation expenses 63,995

83,124

82,185

11,805

226,695

281,744

40,470



























Non-GAAP operating income 82,515

146,989

183,811

26,403

253,357

543,122

78,014



























Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. 99,579

123,242

159,670

22,936

(1,937,689)

468,173

67,247 Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments 3,333

-

-

-

(113,321)

-

- Fair value loss on derivative liabilities -

-

-

-

2,285,223

-

- Share-based compensation expenses 63,995

83,124

82,185

11,805

226,695

281,744

40,470



























Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. 166,907

206,366

241,855

34,741

460,908

749,917

107,717



























Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 99,579

123,242

159,670

22,936

(2,506,312)

468,173

67,247 Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments 3,333

-

-

-

(113,321)

-

- Fair value loss on derivative liabilities -

-

-

-

2,285,223

-

- Share-based compensation expenses 63,995

83,124

82,185

11,805

226,695

281,744

40,470 Deemed dividend to Series A Preferred Shareholders -

-

-

-

496,995

-

-



























Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 166,907

206,366

241,855

34,741

389,280

749,917

107,717



























Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share

























—Basic 0.82

0.94

1.10

0.16

2.33

3.49

0.50 —Diluted 0.76

0.87

1.02

0.15

2.06

3.23

0.46



























Non-GAAP net income per ADS

























—Basic 0.82

0.94

1.10

0.16

2.33

3.49

0.50 —Diluted 0.76

0.87

1.02

0.15

2.06

3.23

0.46



























Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS

























—Basic 203,797,819

218,869,547

219,382,541

219,382,541

166,828,435

214,811,862

214,811,862 —Diluted 220,209,738

236,176,000

236,144,302

236,144,302

189,032,000

232,024,961

232,024,961





























