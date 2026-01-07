Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’494 1.1%  Bitcoin 74’147 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 60.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018VAT31186490Bayer10367293ExxonMobil808963
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Alcon streicht Übernahme von US-Unternehmen STAAR Surgical - Aktien uneins
D-Wave Quantum setzt Rally fort: CES 2026 bewegt Anleger
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt etwas: Chipriese plant eigenen Robotaxi-Dienst
Siemens-Aktie zieht an: Partnerschaft mit NVIDIA wird vertieft
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Hutchison China Meditech Aktie 30165904 / US44842L1035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.01.2026 01:53:02

HUTCHMED's Sovleplenib Reaches Phase III Goal In Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Trial In China

Hutchison China Meditech
11.70 EUR 1.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM, HCM.L, 0013.HK) announced that the Phase III registration portion of the ESLIM-02 clinical trial evaluating sovleplenib, a novel spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) inhibitor, in adult patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) in China has successfully met its primary endpoint. The study demonstrated a durable hemoglobin (Hb) response rate between weeks 5 and 24 of treatment, marking a significant milestone in the development of sovleplenib for this rare autoimmune blood disorder.

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia ("AIHA") is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the destruction of red blood cells ("RBCs") due to the production of antibodies against RBC.

Sovleplenib is a novel, investigational, selective small molecule inhibitor for oral administration targeting the spleen tyrosine kinase, also known as Syk. Syk is a major component in B-cell receptor and Fc receptor signaling and is an established target for the treatment of multiple subtypes of B-cell lymphomas and autoimmune disorders.

HUTCHMED plans to submit the New Drug Application for sovleplenib for wAIHA to the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the first half of 2026.

In addition to wAIHA, sovleplenib is also being studied in immune thrombocytopenia or "ITP". Positive results from ESLIM-01, a Phase III trial in China of sovleplenib in patients with primary ITP, have been published in The Lancet Haematology. An NDA resubmission for sovleplenib for second-line ITP is planned in the first half of 2026.

HUTCHMED currently retains all rights to sovleplenib worldwide.

HCM closed Tuesday's regular trading session at $13.75, up $0.38 or 2.84% as of 4:00 PM EST. In after-hours trading, the stock continued to rise, reaching $14.02, an increase of $0.27 or 1.96% as of 7:47 PM EST.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
06.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Jahresauftakt
05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’853.99 19.77 SY9BNU
Short 14’128.02 13.87 SXKBIU
Short 14’663.64 8.86 BIASPU
SMI-Kurs: 13’340.73 06.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’756.81 19.48 SFDBEU
Long 12’477.95 13.80 SXPBDU
Long 11’953.31 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Dienstagmittag mit DocMorris ein
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Dienstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
21:20 Siemens und Nvidia rufen 'neue industrielle Revolution' aus
21:09 Nestle-Rückruf von Babynahrung: Kaum finanzielle Auswirkungen
21:04 ROUNDUP 2: Merz will Ukraine-Waffenstillstand mit absichern
20:52 Selenskyj: Trotz Fortschritten bleibt Territorialstreit
20:51 ROUNDUP 2: Polizei durchsucht Sparkasse nach Millionen-Coup
20:49 Devisen: Euro gibt nach auf Tagestief
20:40 Merz: Für Militäreinsatz müssen Bedingungen erfüllt sein
20:29 Tod eines US-Kongressabgeordneten schwächt republikanische Mehrheit