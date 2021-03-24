STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2020 is now available on the Group's web site at www.husqvarnagroup.com, and is also attached to this press release.

This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 24, 2021, at 08:30 CET

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries.

For additional information, please contact

Johan Andersson, Director

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

+46-702-100-451



