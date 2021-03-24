|
24.03.2021 10:24:00
Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2020
STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's Annual Report 2020 is now available on the Group's web site at www.husqvarnagroup.com, and is also attached to this press release.
This information is such that Husqvarna AB must disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 24, 2021, at 08:30 CET
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries.
For additional information, please contact
Johan Andersson, Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
ir@husqvarnagroup.com
+46-702-100-451
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-group-s-annual-report-2020,c3312880
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3312880/1391678.pdf
Annual Report 2020 Husqvarna Group (PDF)
https://mb.cision.com/Public/996/3312880/b1a466a0a090d4f0.pdf
Press release (PDF)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-groups-annual-report-2020-301254730.html
SOURCE Husqvarna AB
Nachrichten zu Husqvarna ABShs -B-
|
01.02.21
|Ausblick: Husqvarna A B verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Husqvarna A B zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.20
|Ausblick: Husqvarna A B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Husqvarna A B stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.20
|Ausblick: Husqvarna A B zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.20
|Ausblick: Husqvarna A B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.20