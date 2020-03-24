Husqvarna AB's Annual General Meeting - Updated Proposal From Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Nomination Committee of Husqvarna AB has decided to withdraw its proposal that the April 2, 2020 Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB ("AGM") approve an increase in board fees (AGM Agenda Item #10). Instead, the Nomination Committee now proposes that the board fees remain unchanged from 2019. The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the AGM remain unaffected.

To avoid risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, we again encourage Shareholders (especially those in high risk groups) to avoid attending the AGM in person and to instead appoint a proxy holder who can vote on their behalf. Please refer to our press release of March 19, 2020 for further instructions.

Husqvarna Group Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

