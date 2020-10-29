SMI 9’592 -0.3%  SPI 11’998 0.0%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’541 -0.2%  Euro 1.0681 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’942 -0.7%  Gold 1’876 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9126 0.2%  Öl 37.6 -3.5% 
29.10.2020 12:39:00

Hurricane Zeta crossing Georgia, more than 550,000 customers without power

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Zeta arrived in Georgia overnight and is impacting service to Georgia Power customers. Damage and power outages may increase as high winds continue across the state. The company is prepared to assess damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible following the storm.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Georgia Power has seen damage due to the already saturated ground, high wind gusts, heavy rain and fallen trees. Once the storm passes, the company must wait until conditions are safe for damage assessment teams to enter the impacted zones and begin the restoration process, followed by repair crews. As weather conditions improve, restoration efforts will accelerate, but it could take an extended period of time for all customers to be restored.

When severe weather strikes, Georgia Power is part of a national mutual assistance network consisting of dozens of utilities from around the country, and the company is able to tap into reinforcements when needed to restore power to Georgia customers following a storm.

Damage Update

  • As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there are more than 550,000 customers without power in Georgia and more than 3,500 individual cases of damage (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.
  • Damage and outages are widespread across the state.

In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps:

  • Assessing Conditions – Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers' property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.
  • Making RepairsGeorgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.

After the Storm Safety Tips

  • Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
  • Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
  • Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
  • Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Tools You Can Use

  • Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.
  • Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
  • Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
  • Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.
  • @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.
  • Emergency Plan and Kit – Visit the Georgia Power storm page for information on how to build a family emergency plan and emergency supply kit.

Storm Response Pandemic Preparations

Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special "distancing" and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.

In addition, the company's comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.

Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:

  • If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.
  • Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They'll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.
  • Don't touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurricane-zeta-crossing-georgia-more-than-550-000-customers-without-power-301162857.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

