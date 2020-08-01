|
Hurricane Isaias: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in 3 States
ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty U-Haul facilities across three southeastern states are offering one month of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Isaias.
Storm models indicate Isaias will skirt the east coast of Florida this weekend before continuing north to Georgia and South Carolina.
"The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for high winds, heavy rainfall and possible storm surges throughout the weekend," said Tom Burns, U-Haul Company of North Orlando president.
"Hurricanes create an immediate need for people to protect their possessions in secure locations. U-Haul is in a unique position to help. We'll be offering our free disaster relief program to our neighbors in high-risk areas where Isaias is predicted to hit."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
FLORIDA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs
598 W. Hwy. 436
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 788-2815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)
700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-1834
U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeBary
2861 Enterprise Road
DeBary, FL 32713
(386) 668-9409
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce
3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
(772) 464-9400
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners
8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
Kissimmee, FL 34747
(407) 479-7647
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood
650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 339-0414
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne
438 N. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-1760
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna
500 Turnbull Bay Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 423-9139
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee
11410 W. Colonial Drive
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 877-7642
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange City
2395 S. Volusia Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 228-3113
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Park
4001 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 894-6011
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland
14651 Gatorland Drive
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 857-7867
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goldenrod
508 N. Goldenrod Road
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 282-5879
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road
600 S. Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
(407) 295-3100
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Nona
7800 Narcoossee Road
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 374-1629
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.
7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32810
(407) 578-2500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay
4703 Babcock St. NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
(321) 473-3681
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.
3851 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford (U-Box only)
3101 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(321) 257-7587
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road
1811 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
(407) 936-7867
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.
2055 State Road 436
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 678-4467
GEORGIA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of College Park
5400 Old National Hwy.
College Park, GA 30349
(404) 767-0766
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jonesboro at Flint River Road
8640 Kendrick Road
Jonesboro, GA 30238
(770) 477-8037
U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough
2055 Avalon Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
(678) 466-6513
U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake
1549 Mount Zion Road
Morrow, GA 30260
(678) 369-2753
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newnan
3003 E. Hwy. 34
Newnan, GA 30265
(770) 252-3032
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crosstown
375 Hwy. 74 S.
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(678) 619-3056
U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing
471 Eagles Landing Parkway
Stockbridge, GA 30281
(678) 379-5018
SOUTH CAROLINA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River
3195 Hwy. 9 E.
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 399-4777
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach
5604 S. Kings Hwy.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29575
(843) 238-5701
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
About U-HAUL
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurricane-isaias-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-storage-in-3-states-301104195.html
SOURCE U-Haul
