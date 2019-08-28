28.08.2019 21:33:00

Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Depression Erin Threaten Holiday Travel Plans

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip, the travel insurance authority, says the travel insurance industry is gearing up for record claims as Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Depression Erin jeopardize thousands of travelers' Labor Day Weekend travel plans.

As a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador for the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), InsureMyTrip is closely monitoring the path of both Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Depression Erin.

Florida is a hub for both domestic and international travel. Airlines for America has forecasted a record-breaking 17.5 million passengers expected to fly over the long weekend, and Hurricane Dorian may cause significant delays. With an upsurge in claims submissions, travelers should anticipate delays.

When filing a storm-related travel insurance claim, travelers should do the following:

  • Call or email the travel insurance company to understand the claim requirements. A specific form may be required for each benefit within a policy. For example, if a hurricane forced the traveler to cancel a trip, that traveler would then fill out a trip cancellation form — not a trip delay or trip interruption form.
  • Save all travel-related receipts and documents. While claims examiners are aware of the hurricane, documentation is still required and will be requested from travelers submitting claims.

For travelers seeking help, InsureMyTrip travel insurance customers have access to our unique Anytime Advocates service designed to provide claims assistance before, during, and after their trip:

Claims assistance

Receive expert advice on how to navigate the claims process and file a claim properly with your travel insurance provider.

Dispute resolution

Anytime Advocates will check the status of a claim. If a claim is denied, an advocate will work on behalf of the customer to learn why or to help with the appeal process.

Hurricane Travel Insurance Expert:

Matt McGuire
news@insuremytrip.com

About Weather-Ready Nation

InsureMyTrip is part of the Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador™ program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), to strengthen partnerships with external organizations toward building community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather and water events.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

InsureMyTrip is the first and only travel insurance comparison site using machine learning technology to create a personalized experience for travelers.

