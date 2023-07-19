Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.07.2023 01:07:00

Hurley)( Pro Surfer Filipe Toledo Wins J-Bay with Near-Perfect Rides

JEFFREYS BAY, South Africa, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley)(, the iconic action sports brand, claimed victory by team rider, Filipe Toledo, at the Corona Open J-Bay. Hurley's Toledo had near-perfect rides to earn his 15th Championship Tour win, and is now the 3x winner of the Corona Open J-Bay. Winning the competition means Toledo has provisionally qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and will represent Brazil at Teahupo'o, Tahiti. Filipe Toledo now sits in the #1 spot on the WSL's 2023 ranking.

Hurley's Head of Sports Marketing, Brett Simpson states, "The King of the Jungle reigns supreme again for his third J-Bay title! With excellent scores in every round, Filipe saved his best for last going near perfect and cementing himself as one of the greatest the Bay has ever witnessed." 

Filipe Toledo, the current World #1 Champion, competes in his lucky pair of Hurley Boardshorts and a Hurley Advantage Wetsuit. Here's the link to shop all Hurley Boardshorts. For the Hurley Women Carissa Moore placed an impressive third and remains in the #1 spot on the WSL 2023 ranking. Here's the link to shop the entire Carissa Collection. Hurley's Connor O'Leary and Gabriela Bryan were also strong, each placing fifth.

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

MEDIA CONTACT
Christine Peddy
Bluestar Alliance – Hurley
CPEDDY@BLUESTARALL.COM
212.290.1370 x270

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurley-pro-surfer-filipe-toledo-wins-j-bay-with-near-perfect-rides-301881580.html

SOURCE Hurley

