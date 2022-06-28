Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’818 -0.8%  SPI 13’927 -0.9%  Dow 30’947 -1.6%  DAX 13’232 0.4%  Euro 1.0073 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’549 0.3%  Gold 1’820 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’497 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9572 0.1%  Öl 118.2 2.3% 
1 Aktie gratis

29.06.2022 01:00:00

HURLEY EXCELLENCE ON DISPLAY AT THE OI RIO PRO

The HURLEY team dominates both the Men's & Women's finals at the Oi Rio Pro.

SAQUAREMA, Brazil, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a heater of a finals day for team Hurley at the Oi Rio Pro, held in Saquarema, Brazil about two hours outside of Rio De Janeiro. Three-time event winner (now four-time!) Filipe Toledo originally hails from São Paulo, so it's no wonder that Toledo had massive fan support on the beach in Brazil. That, paired with his yellow-jersey momentum and knack for Brazilian beach breaks sent Toledo to a place he's getting more and more familiar with: first. Not only did he take the W in Saquarema, he did it with a perfect 10 — one of his best executed in-contest airs in years.  

5x World Champion Carissa Moore (Photo Credit: WSL)

5x World Champion Carissa Moore is up to her old tricks again, which is to say, winning. In the dying minutes of the Women's Finals in Saquarema, Moore was in search of a 7.5, which she found (and then some), her heat-winning wave clocking in at a 9.5. Meaning, Moore left the contest much how she started it: in the yellow jersey. 

"What a day for Team Hurley! I got to enjoy the show with a nice cup of coffee and watch Carissa and Filipe, the two most consistent surfers of the season get back on top! Riss nailing the last minute 9.5 had me jumping through the roof straight into Filipe and one of the biggest backside airs ever — a perfect 10. To say the least, my day was made by 9am," said Brett Simpson, Hurley's head of Sports Marketing. 

With these superior showings, both Moore and Toledo are the first to qualify for the Final 5 event at Lower Trestles. Stay tuned for more action from the WSL as competitors set their sights on the next event, the Corona Open at J-Bay in South Africa, running July 12-21 at worldsurfleague.com

ABOUT HURLEY
Born from Water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Our unique blend of style and performance has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for innovation both in and out of water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Instagram, TikTok & YouTube channels are where our journey can be followed.

Contact: ERyan@Bluestarall.com

4x Event Winner Filipe Toledo (Photo Credit: WSL)

Hurley Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurley-excellence-on-display-at-the-oi-rio-pro-301577430.html

SOURCE Bluestar Alliance LLC

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.06.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ConocoPhillips
28.06.22 Valneva hofft noch immer
28.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
28.06.22 Marktüberblick: Pharma & HealthCare gesucht
28.06.22 SMI setzt Erholung fort
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’383.85 16.77 USSMMU
Short 11’606.41 12.44 USSMNU
Short 11’963.95 8.80 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’817.52 28.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’453.83 19.49 WSSMQU
Long 10’166.80 12.88 OSSMLU
Long 9’686.82 8.23 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung
Zum ersten Mal seit russischer Attacke auf die Ukraine: Die Schweiz importiert wieder Gold aus Russland
Trotz Krypto-Crash: SMART VALOR-Mitgründerin rechnet mit Bitcoin-Kurs über 100'000 US-Dollar
Novartis bestätigt weitreichenden Stellenabbau - Novartis-Aktie fällt
Achiko-Aktien per sofort vom Handel an der SIX suspendiert
Zur Rose Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich vermehrt von Zur Rose
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse treibt Konzernumbau in schwierigem Marktumfeld voran
Krypto-Kritiker Bill Gates lehnt auch NFTs ab
Basilea-Aktie sehr gefragt: Basilea erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie die gesteckten Ziele
Moody's stellt ersten Zahlungsausfall Russlands seit über 100 Jahren fest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung

Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart letztlich noch deutlich in die Verlustzone. Der DAX konnte dagegen einen Teil seiner Gewinne bis zum Börsenschluss verteidigen. Die US-Börsenindizes schlossen schwächer. Anleger in Fernost schoben die Märkte mehrheitlich erneut an.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit