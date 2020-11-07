Huobi USDT-Margined Swaps Launches 100,000 USDT Prize Pool Campaign Along with App Services

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6th, to celebrate the launch of Huobi USDT-margined Swaps, Huobi has introduced "100,000 USDT Prize Pool Waits for 'U'!" campaign. Users could complete the tasks and get points to grab 100,000 USDT.

The activity starts at 3:00 am on Nov. 6, 2020 and ends at 15:59 on Nov. 15, 2020 (UTC).

This campaign comes to heel after Huobi's recent launch of APP services for USDT-margin swaps. Currently users can carry out transfer, transaction and other operations in WEB, APP and API. After the version upgrade of APP and the activation of USDT-margined swaps, users can trade different swaps with only USDT, which greatly reduces the switching and time cost. USDT-margined swaps have a linear payoff, making it easier to calculate profit and loss.

The first batch of 10 popular currencies, namely BTC, ETH, BCH, BSV, LINK, DOT, UNI, FIL, YFI, and BNB has been launched and more asset varieties will be launched later. Using stablecoin USDT as the margin currency, these swaps support bi-directional trading and up to 75x leverage. In addition, Huobi's USDT-margin swaps also supports the VIP sharing program and market maker program, in which the maximum rebate of Maker transaction fees is 0.025%.

According to the data, in the first three quarters of this year, the trading volume of Huobi Futures has always ranked first in the world, and the trading volume of USDT-margin swaps has grown rapidly since its launch on October 26th, and as of 8:00 UTC on November 4th, the overall one-sided trading volume of Huobi USDT-margined swaps in the last 24H had reached $114 million, an increase of 1993% compared with the $8.82 million on the first date (recorded from 8:00 on Oct. 26 to 8:00 on Oct. 27, UTC). The trading volume of the Huobi APP terminal is expected to see explosive growth.

Huobi Futures has been continuously innovating in the digital asset derivatives market, striving to provide users with the most perfect and secure trading experience. Like other derivative products, Huobi USDT-margined swaps inherits the security, professionalism and efficiency, and the team will make continuous efforts to maximize user benefits and optimize user experience to meet the increasingly diverse trading needs of users, and has formed its own series of unique advantages.

How to Participate the Campaign?

a) WEB: Log in to Huobi and click the banner [USDT-margined Swaps Go Live] to participate.

b) APP: Open Huobi APP and log in to your personal account. Click [Get "U" points] or click the banner [USDT-margined Swaps Go Live] to participate. Users are suggested to upgrade the APP to version 5.9.6 or above.

Activity Details:

Complete the tasks during the activity period to get the corresponding points. The higher the points, the more the rewards. The prize pool is 100,000 USDT in total.

Tasks Details Points Upper Limit Activation Task Activate USDT-margined swaps trading 2 2 Sharing Task Click the "sharing" button on the activity page and share the activity poster to social media (Telegram, Face book, Twitter, etc.) 2 2 Various Swaps Trading Task Complete a USDT-margined swaps transaction (the token traded should be different per time) 2 20 Daily Trading Task Complete a transaction of USDT-margined swaps on the current day 2 20 All Swaps Trading Task Complete USDT-margined swaps transactions of 10 different tokens 10 10 Full Attendance Task Trade USDT-margined swaps for consecutive 10 days 10 10

Activity rules:

During the activity period, users who activate USDT-margined swaps trading and complete a transaction of any amount could get 6 points. Users with points equal to or higher than 6 could join to grab 100,000 USDT. It's worth noticing that users who complete USDT-margined swaps transactions of 10 different tokens for consecutive 10 days could acquire 20 extra points!

Please see the below chart for the details of awards:

Points Awards to Grab (USDT) 6 ≤ Points ≤14 20,000 USDT 15 ≤ Points ≤ 37 30,000 USDT Points ≥ 38 50,000 USDT

Note:

1.Sub-accounts are not supported in this event; points will not be shown on the activity pages of sub-accounts.

2.Specified USDT-margined swaps for this activity: BTC, ETH, BCH, BSV, LINK, DOT, UNI, FIL, YFI, BNB swaps；

3.This activity is only limited to USDT-margined swaps, therefore coin-margined swaps and options are not supported.

4.Trade Huobi USDT-margined swaps: https://futures.huobi.pr/en-us/linear_swap/exchange

5.The activity awards will be delivered to winners' USDT-margined swaps account within one week after the activity ends. Please kindly note the email or SMS notification.

6.Huobi Futures shall disqualify user's participation if any malicious behavior is detected.

7.Huobi Futures reserves the right of final interpretation to this event.

