Huobi Brokerage Announces Function Updates and Trading Pairs

Summary

  • Huobi Brokerage Electronic Trading Platform has officially launched "Aggregated Order-Book Streaming."
  • The platform offers Post-Settlement feasibility for all trading via Huobi Brokerage.
  • Three more trading pairs BSV, ADA, and LINK will be Listed on Huobi Brokerage

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Brokerage Electronic Trading Platform has officially announced "Aggregated Order-Book Streaming."

Huobi Brokerage provides counterpart an aggregated order book through one single terminal, where users can get access to the streaming liquidity among global exchanges, market makers, liquid institutional trading desk, and OTC brokerages.

The order book refreshes once per second, while GUI and API (upcoming) are bothavailable to all counterparts.

Electronic trading platform services


Type of
Orders

Functions

Status

Request for quote
(RFQ)

FOK

Quote based on requested amount,
each quote will be valid for 10 seconds

Live

Aggregated
Order-Book
Streaming

IOC

Access to our aggregated order book,
offering streaming liquidity, pricing
refresh per second.

Live

Agency Execution

GTC

Block trade limit order being the first
upcoming function, more coming in
the pipeline

Upcoming

*FOKFill or Kill
*IOC: Immediately or Cancel
*GTC: Good-Till-Cancelled Order

Huobi Brokerage Offers Post-Settlement on Electronic Trading Platform

On the same day, Huobi brokerage also offers post-settlement for both its offline Voice(Chat) trading and online electronic trading platform. Qualified clients will be entitled to a specific post-settlement limit, which could then be used for placing orders, there will be no limits on the number of orders placed as long as the assets payable being within users' post-settlement limit. During settlement, clients are available for partial settlement instead of a full settlement subject to the rule of 24hour settlement and according to the order timeline. All trade has to be settled within 24 hours. Huobi reserves the right to freeze your account and pursue legal if users failed to do so.

Three More Trading Pairs Listed on Huobi Brokerage

Huobi Brokerage also launched BSV, ADA, LINK trading pairs on its Voice (Chat) Trading Platform. Huobi Brokerage supports multiple assets, including BTC, ETH, HT, BSV, ADA, LINK, stable coins (USDT, HUSD, PAX, USDC*) and fiat currency (USD)

Upcoming assets includes fiat currencies (EURO/GBP) and other digital assets, including EOS, XTZ, CRO, XLM, XMR, TRX, ZEC, DASH, ATOM, BCH, XRP, LTC, ONT, OMG, VET, BAT, NEO, USDC, BSV, ADA, and LINK currently only available on Voice (Chat) Trading.

"Huobi Brokerage aims at providing professional and automated liquidity/trading solutions to institutions, systematic traders and HNWIs, by leveraging Huobi's existing counterparty network and cutting-edge technology, with zero trading fees, tight spreads, and fast settlement," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-brokerage-announces-function-updates-and-trading-pairs-301123498.html

SOURCE Huobi Brokerage

