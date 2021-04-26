 Huobi Adds Spain-Issued Visa and MasterCard to Payment Option | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
26.04.2021 01:37:00

Huobi Adds Spain-Issued Visa and MasterCard to Payment Option

LONDON, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group today announced the adoption of Spain-issued Visa and MasterCard, offering customers another option to buy crypto with low transaction fee in Euros. This service is provided by Huobi Technology (Gibraltar) Co., Ltd ("Huobi Gibraltar"), a regulated DLT service provider by Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ("GFSC").

From the 'Quick-Buy/Sell' page on Huobi, the users of Huobi Gibraltar can choose a fiat currency, and select the crypto asset and payment method they'd like to use for the purchase. Between 23rd of April and 19th of May, Spain-issued Master/Visa card holders are eligible to enjoy a 1.32% transaction fee when purchasing crypto assets. Users do not need to be Spanish nationals, as long as they use a Spanish issued Visa or Mastercard with enabled international transaction before they can make fiat to crypto purchases through Huobi Gibraltar.

This is an ongoing strategy of Huobi Gibraltar's service expansion targeting a wider customer base in European market with a hassle-free platform to buy popular crypto assets with fiat currencies. Huobi has integrated points of access for users in UK, and the European Union looking to enter the crypto market.

"As we bolster our global presence and expand into new markets, we will continue adding new fiat on-ramps to give all users a frictionless onboarding experience. And to effortlessly achieve our ambitious goal to empower 100 million households worldwide to own digital assets, so we want to ensure we make it faster, easier, and more secure for new users to get started," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Markets at Huobi Group.

About Huobi Gibraltar

Huobi Gibraltar is a part of Huobi Group and has been licensed as a Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT") service provider since 2018 by Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") with license number 24790. The firm is authorized to use DLT for storing or transmitting value belonging to others in connection with: 1) the operation of a secondary market venue for trading virtual assets; and 2) the provision of broker/dealer services.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-adds-spain-issued-visa-and-mastercard-to-payment-option-301276425.html

SOURCE Huobi Technology

