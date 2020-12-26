SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0805 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’858 3.4%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
26.12.2020 04:07:00

Huntkey Unleashes Its 20W USB-C Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, unleashes its 20W USB-C charger for global markets.

The Huntkey 20W USB-C charger:
https://en.huntkey.com/product/20w-usb-c/

The charger is compatible with multiple USB-C enabled devices, such as iPhone 8 or later. It is able to offer fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. To take advantage of the fast charging feature, Huntkey recommends pairing it a Huntkey MFI cable. According to lab test, it can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% within 30 minutes.

The charger is designed with a mini size of 30*30*30mm, which is super handy compared with other traditional chargers. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. Check them out via: https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-unleashes-its-20w-usb-c-charger-301198494.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA hält weiter
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Niedrigzinsen treiben immer mehr Menschen an die Börse: Darauf sollten Anfänger achten
Ausblick auf 2021: Diese Updates gibt es bei Tesla im kommenden Jahr
Goldman Sachs-Analysten bullish für Disney-Aktie: Höchstes Kursziel an der Wall Street
Bestätigung der Brexit-Einigung bewegt Euro kaum noch
Sie investierten alles in Bitcoin: So lebt die "Bitcoin Family" jetzt
China startet Kartell-Untersuchung gegen Online-Riesen Alibaba
Kalifornien investiert in Ausbau von Wasserstoff-Infrastruktur: Kann die NEL-Aktie profitieren?
Alibaba-Aktie aktuell: Alibaba mit Einbussen
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: Anleger greifen bei NEL ASA zu
Verdrängen Apples AirPods Max die Marke Beats aus dem eigenen Kopfhörer-Segment?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit