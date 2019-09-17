Huntkey to Present at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, will be presenting at the Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (shorted for "the show" below) from October 11-14, 2019.

The show is held every April and October, and it is reported as one of the world's largest electronics trade shows. At the show, Huntkey is planning to showcase its latest products, including car air purifiers, wireless chargers, power strips, surge protectors, monitors, adapters and LED desk lamps.

The car air purifier industry is Huntkey's new business, which is branded "Oucica", a subsidiary brand of Huntkey. The car air purifiers are incorporated with photocatalyst decomposing systems that can efficiently remove airborne hazards such as particles, smokes, bacteria and viruses. They are cylinder and compact designed, measuring a radius of 34mm and height of 180mm, which is well-suited for small space purification especially for cars.

Car air purifier:

To learn more about Huntkey products, please visit the Huntkey booth at:

Date: October 11-14, 2019

Booth#: 8F02

Address: Asia-world Expo center, Hong Kong

About Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show is held every April and October, showcasing over 7,500 booths across two phases - consumer electronics and mobile electronics. It is an international platform where a great number of technology giants across the globe gather together to introduce their latest products and services.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

