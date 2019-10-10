10.10.2019 03:21:00

Huntkey to Introduce Indoor Air Purifier in the Global Market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, introduces its new product - indoor air purifier - into the market. The indoor air purifier is branded as "Oucica", and is a subsidiary brand of Huntkey.

Originated from Japan space technology, the sterilizing rate of Oucica indoor air purifier is over 99%. Such good performance is due to the high efficiency photocatalyst filter utilized by Oucica purifier. Differed from traditional filters in the air purifier, this photocatalyst filter can efficiently decompose viruses, formaldehyde, peculiar smells, and other airborne hazards into water and carbon dioxide without secondary pollution.

Other than high performance purifying and sterilization, the intelligent mode is also noteworthy. Oucica indoor air purifier will automatically start up when it senses bad air quality and switch to standby mode when it senses good air quality. The air purifier will also automatically switch between sleep mode and intelligent mode based on the brightness of the surroundings. More importantly, users are able to control the intelligent purifier by Via APP, freshening air at home remotely.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

For more information, please visit Huntkey website: http://www.huntkey.com/

Contact:
Ferris Liao
+86-755-8960-6658
huntkey@huntkeydiy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-introduce-indoor-air-purifier-in-the-global-market-300935140.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.19
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
09.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.10.19
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09.10.19
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Darum legt der Euro nach Verlusten am Vortag zum Franken zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kam es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB