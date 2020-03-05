Huntkey Releases Its USB-C to Lightning Cable

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently released its charging cable - the USB-C to lightning cable which is suitable for Apple devices.

After launching a group of UCB-C chargers, Huntkey has now added a USB-C cable to the family of fast charging solutions for cell phones, tablets and notebooks. The cable is 100cm (3.3 feet) long. Paired with a Power Delivery charger, it enables iOS devices such as iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max to reach a fast charging speed. It also ensures sync compatibility with any device that uses a Lightning port.

It is highly durable that able to withstand over 2,000 bends and 10,000 insertions according to laboratory testing. It is guaranteed with a 18-month warranty.

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

