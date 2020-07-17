17.07.2020 04:35:00

Huntkey Releases Its Small-Size Desktop Air Purifier

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oucica, a subsidiary of Huntkey, has announced the availability of its small-size desktop air purifier - the DJ010. The purifier is integrated with photocatalyst and HEPA filters, which is ideal for removing bacteria, viruses, chemical vapors, odors, haze particles and many more. It is well-suited for small working rooms or living rooms.

Huntkey Desktop Air Purifier: https://en.huntkey.com/product/desktop-air-purifier/

The key feature of the DJ010 is air purification by photocatalyst. Photocatalyst is a catalyst that can activate chemical reactions like decomposing organic compounds into carbon dioxide and water. By this means, a photocatalyst air purifier is able to clean air by removing stubborn airborne hazards like viruses and bacteria, which is a key difference between photocatalyst air purifiers and the ordinary ones.

The DJ010 is designed like an egg. It measures a dimension of Φ108*160mm and its air volume is 10cbm/h at the maximum, which is suitable for air cleaning for a room space of 8-10cbm. It features a standby consumption of lower than 200mW, as well as a noise level of 38dB(A) at the maximum. For more product information, please visit: http://en.huntkey.com/

Specifications:

Model: DJ010
Input: 5V/2A (Min. 4.6V, Max. 5.5V)
Rated Power: 8W
Standby Consumption: <200mW
Noise Level (Max.): 38dB(A)
Air Volume: 10cbm/h (Max.)
Applicable Space: 8-10cbm
Dimensions: Φ108*160mm

About Oucica

Oucica, a subsidiary of Huntkey, specializes in the development of photocatalyst air purifiers. To improve the air quality of working, living or studying, it has developed a series of air purifiers including model KJ380 for large spaces, CJ001 for car sterilizing and DJ010 for desktops.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-releases-its-small-size-desktop-air-purifier-301095302.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 501.40
2.96 %
Sika 197.40
0.89 %
Swisscom 500.00
0.68 %
Swiss Re 76.84
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 44.21
0.52 %
Novartis 82.41
-0.75 %
Adecco Group 46.43
-0.92 %
Alcon 55.16
-2.48 %
The Swatch Grp 200.10
-3.71 %
CieFinRichemont 61.38
-4.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.07.20
Vontobel: Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Titel
16.07.20
Steuert der SMI nun das Rekordhoch an?
16.07.20
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Erfolgreiche Titelverteidigung / Biotech-Branche – Corona und noch viel mehr
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Britischer Corona-Impfstoff könnte offenbar doppelten Schutz bieten - AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch leichter
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Bond-Experte Gundlach warnt Anleger vor Risiken, die von Börsen ignoriert werden
Steuert der SMI nun das Rekordhoch an?
UBS-Manager: Milliardäre wollen Geld aus Aktienmärkten abziehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Der US-Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte tendierten auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX notierte im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag im Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB