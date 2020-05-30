Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020

Huntkey Releases Its New PC Monitor

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its new monitor - the N2001WA, a 19.5-inch monitor featuring a resolution of 1600 x 900.

The Huntkey Monitor N2001WA:
https://en.huntkey.com/product/n2001wa/

The N2001WA is designed intended for traditional office use. It is equipped with a TN screen featuring an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a static contrast ratio of 600:1. Its brightness is 200cd/㎡ and it supports a high color gamut of 16.7M, which will allow the users to comfortably see in the darkest or brightest scenes and avoid color distortions. 

It's black and integrated with a VGA input. It measures 465mm long, 210mm wide and 363mm high, and weighs around 2.1kilos. It is not a high-end monitor considering its configurations, however, it is cost-effective and a considerable choice for those price sensitive users.

For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Product Dimensions

Model

N2001WA

Screen Size

19.5"

Resolution

1600*900

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display Type

TN

Static Contrast Ratio

600:1

Brightness

250cd/㎡

Color Support

16.7M

Inputs

VGA

Dimensions

465*210*363mm

Net Weight

2.1kg

Color

Black

For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-releases-its-new-pc-monitor-301068107.html

SOURCE Huntkey

