09.03.2020 03:44:00

Huntkey Releases Its New Monitor - N2296WH

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its new monitor - the N2296WH, a 21.5-inch monitor featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The Huntkey Monitor N2296WH: https://en.huntkey.com/product/n2296wh/

the N2296WH is equipped with a VA screen featuring an aspect ratio of 16:9. It has a static contrast ratio of 4000:1 and supports a 16.7-million color range. It is targeted at low-to-medium markets that will not require high configurations. It is not a high-end monitor, but it's enough for home and office use.

"We're marketing the N2296WH in several countries outside China, and the market feedback is good compared to other counterparts," said Ferris Liao, Marketing Director of Huntkey. "It works well when being used for working or studying, but for gaming? Not that good. If you're DIYing your desktop for working, then the cost-effective N2296WH is worthy of being considered."

For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Product Dimensions

Model

N2296WH

Screen Size

21.5"

Resolution

1920*1080

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display Type

VA

Static Contrast Ratio

4000:1

Brightness

220cd/㎡

Color Support

16.7M

Inputs

VGA + HDMI

Dimensions

507*190*377mm

Net Weight

2.6kg

Color

Black

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-releases-its-new-monitor---n2296wh-301019453.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Warren Buffett sitzt auf einem riesigen Geld-Berg - ein Analyst erklärt warum
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;