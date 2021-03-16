SMI 10’867 0.3%  SPI 13’673 0.3%  Dow 32’953 0.5%  DAX 14’461 -0.3%  Euro 1.1064 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’830 -0.1%  Gold 1’731 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’082 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9276 0.0%  Öl 68.8 -0.6% 
16.03.2021 04:31:00

Huntkey Releases 20W Mini PD Charger

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its new smart phone charger - the 20W Mini PD Charger. The charger is equipped with one USB-C charging port to deliver fast charging speeds.

The Huntkey 20W Mini PD Charger:
https://en.huntkey.com/product/20w-usb-c/

The charger can supply two optional power outputs - 5V3A and 9V2.22A according to the charging device's need. It is well-suited for iPhone 8 or later models. According to lab testing results, it is able to charge an iPhone 12 to 50% within 30 minutes when it is paired with a MFI-certified cable.

It is compatible with PD3.0 charging protocol to intelligently charge a smart phone with a fastest possible charging speed. Apart from iPhones, it will be also fit for other brands of smart phones, and even tablets. To ensure charging safety, it provides 5 different charging protections - Over Current Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Over Heat Protection, Over Charging Protection and Short Circuit Protection.

It's stylish and designed like a mini cube, measuring a dimension of 30*30*30mm, which is smaller than the iPhone's original chargers. It features a 2-pin plug and supports 100-240V input power, meaning it can be directly used in many countries. It is now available in China market. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. Check them out via: https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-releases-20w-mini-pd-charger-301247830.html

SOURCE Huntkey

