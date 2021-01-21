SMI 10’945 0.6%  SPI 13’576 0.6%  Dow 31’188 0.8%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0773 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’871 1.6%  Bitcoin 31’177 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 55.7 -0.5% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
21.01.2021 04:53:00

Huntkey Officially Releases 20W Mini PD Charger in China

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has officially released its 20W Mini PD Charger - the K20 in China. It is now available on Tmall.com, one of biggest e-commerce giants in China.

The Huntkey 20W Mini PD Charger:
http://www.huntkey.com.cn/product/product_id=996.html

The K20 is designed with one USB-C charging port that is compatible with PD charging protocol to intelligently deliver the fastest possible charging speeds. It is well-suited for iPhone 8 or later models, and it is able to charge an iPhone 12 to 50% within 30 minutes when it is paired with a Huntkey MFI-certified cable.

It is compatible with multiple devices like small phones and tablets, and provides 5 different protections - Over Current Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Over Heat Protection, Over Charging Protection and Short Circuit Protection to ensure charging safety.

It's designed like a mini cube, measuring a dimension of 30*30*30mm, which is smaller than the original charger of iPhone. It features a 2-pin plug and supports 100-240V input power, meaning it can be directly used in China, Japan and North America. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. Check them out via: https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-officially-releases-20w-mini-pd-charger-in-china-301212179.html

SOURCE Huntkey

