07.03.2020 04:30:00

Huntkey Introduces Its USB Wireless Charger

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has announced the availability of its USB wireless charger, which is named SCA109, SUA109 and SGA109 respectively equipped with a US, UK and EU plug.

The Huntkey USB Wireless Charger:
https://en.huntkey.com/products/adapters-chargers/usb-power-stations/

The USB wireless charger has 2 USB ports sharing a combined 5V 2.4A power out, and 1 wireless charger delivering 10W power for Samsung cellphones while 7.5W power for iPhones. It is paired with a durable 6-foot(1.8m) AC cable and targeted at global markets that it is available at 3 types of plugs, including US, UK and EU standards.

It is considered as a USB power station or a wireless charger rather than a power strip since it has no AC outlets. It measures 106mm long, 105mm wide and 42mm high, which is the same size as the 3-in1 power strip released before. To ensure safety, it is designed to be over voltage, over current, over temperature and short circuit protected. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-introduces-its-usb-wireless-charger-301019350.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas leichter: Lufthansa reduziert Kapazität um bis zu 50 Prozent
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken auf dem tiefsten Stand seit rund zwei Jahren
Swisscom-Aktie dennoch schwach: Swisscom profitiert von Coronavirus
Beyond Meat hält trotz Coronavirus an Plänen für erste Fabrik in Asien fest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;