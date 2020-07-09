09.07.2020 03:59:00

Huntkey Introduces Its Surge Protector with USB-C Port

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has launched its new surge protector - the SMC127C, which is designed with a USB Type-C (or USB-C) charging port. In addition to the USB-C port, it is also equipped with twelve AC sockets and one USB-A port to provide different charging methods.

The Huntkey New Surge Protector:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/smc127c-black/

The USB-C port supports the Power Delivery charging protocol and is compatible with USB-C powered devices. On the SMC127C, it is able to detect the device and supply power with the fastest possible charging speed. According to testing data, it can singly supply a power output of 18W at the maximum. By the side of it, there is a USB-A port able to supply a power of 5V2.4A, which is well-suited for electronics charging, like cell phones, power banks and tablets.

The SMC127C has twelve US sockets in total, ten of which are traditional sockets for normal style plugs while the other two are widely spaced, which are built for bulky plugs. All sockets are surge-protected and rated at 2390 joules to protect charging devices against voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes.

The SMC127C is paired with a 6-foot heavy duty extension cord, and two keyhole mounting slots are designed on its back for convenient use. To ensure its high safety and quality, its housing and the cord are made from fire-prevention materials; furthermore, it is ETL and FCC listed. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-introduces-its-surge-protector-with-usb-c-port-301090582.html

SOURCE Huntkey

