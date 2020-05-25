Huntkey Introduces its Lightning Cable for Apple Devices

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently introduced its lightning charging cable for Apple devices. It is 100cm (3.3Ft) long and features a USB-C connector. Paired with a fast charger, it supports fast charging and data transferring speeds.

Huntkey's latest charging cable for Apple devices:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/usb-c-to-lightning/

The cable is specifically designed for lightning-powered devices, which is compatible with iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. It supports many advanced charging protocols to achieve fast-charging speeds while connected with a USB-C Power Delivery charger, for instance, the Huntkey 30W USB-C charger.

The Huntkey 30W USB-C charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/30w-usb-c-port/

The cable is made with premium components that superior wiring is covered with durable shielding. It is confirmed by laboratory testing to withstand over 2,000 bends and 10,000 insertions. To prove its quality, it is offered with a 18-month warranty.

For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

