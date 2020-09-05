05.09.2020 05:52:00

Huntkey Announces Special Deal in Vietnam

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently announced the special deal for its PC power supplies and monitors in Vietnam. The deal is operated by Huntkey's business partner in Vietnam, and at the deal, travel bags will be given away for free to the customers who buy Huntkey power supplies and monitors.

Huntkey Special Deal:
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Huntkey-Vietnam-1.jpg

The deal covers power supply - the GS700 and monitor - the N2491WH. The GS700 is a PC power supply with rated output power of 600W, which is able to support mainstream gaming PCs. It is an 80 Plus certified power supply that it is rated over 80% energy efficiency at 20%, 50% and 100% at rated load. It will waste less electric energy to lower electricity bills.

The GS700 Power Supply:
https://en.huntkey.com/product/gs-700/

The N2491WH is equipped with a 23.8-inch screen and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. Its brightness is 250cd/㎡, and with static contrast ratio of 1000:1, it allows the users to clearly and comfortably see in the darkest or brightest scenes. With a Full HD resolution, it is able to provide users with high quality images.

The N2491WH Monitor:
https://en.huntkey.com/product/n2491wh/

Utilizing eye-care technologies, mainly blue light filtration and flicker-free technology, it is capable of delivering the most comfortable viewing experience to users by reducing eye fatigue and strain, which will ensure greater user comfort after a long period of use, leaving them without any eye-related worry. It is equipped with an easily detachable base, and feature VGA and HDMI inputs.

For more information, please visit: http://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-announces-special-deal-in-vietnam-301124770.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Nachrichten

