12.06.2019 02:31:00

Huntkey Adds the X2471C to Its Curved Monitor Family

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, increases its selection of curved monitors with the X2471C, a 23.6-inch monitor featuring a curvature of 1800R.

Huntkey has become widely known for its high-quality power strips, surge protectors, adapters and chargers, but now Huntkey is also known as a PC monitor manufacturer. At the moment, Huntkey offers about 30 models of monitors to different markets globally, and the monitors are categorized into six different series for every taste. The X2471C, an "X" series monitor, is classified as a gaming monitor that is able to deliver superior gaming experiences.

The X2471C is equipped with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is designed with a comparatively high refresh rate, i.e., 144Hz, and a quick response time - 5ms - to ensure vivid images. The curvature radius of its screen is 1.8 meters, and this is the best curvature option on the market as it will create less geometric distortions, and immerse game players in virtual games. The curvature radius of a monitor is important for game playing as well as for working with graphics. And the X2471C is a good choice not only for building a gaming rig, but also for being a professional graphics tool.

Among mountains of black monitors, the X2471C is like a breath of fresh air; it immediately attracts attention with its snow-white body. Being a stylish model, its white plastic case is very practical, on which neither dust nor fingerprints are visible. Its screen is integrated with very thin frames; the thickness of the frames is less than one centimeter. Sometimes the white color from the case makes the frames seem even thinner than they actually are. Its stand is made from metal, which is heavy and strong enough to be placed on any table. However, the possibility of adjusting such a stand is limited; it allows only to change the angle of the display. There are a few inputs, and they are the most modern ones - two HDMI ports and one display port, and this will ensure better compatibility with different PCs.

For more information of the X2471C, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

The Huntkey Curved Monitor X2471C:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/x2471c/
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Huntkey-curved-monitor-1.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Huntkey-gaming-monitor.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Huntkey-curved-gaming-monitor.jpg 

Specifications

Model

X2471C

Screen Size

23.6"

Resolution

1920*1080

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display Type

VA

Static Contrast Ratio

3000:1

Brightness

200cd/㎡

NTSC

72%

Response Time

5ms

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Color Support

16.7M

Inputs

HDMI*2+DP

Curvature

1800R

VESA Mounting

NA

Dimensions

540*404*181mm

Net Weight

3.15kg

Color

White

Viewing Angles

178 degrees / 178 degrees

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-adds-the-x2471c-to-its-curved-monitor-family-300866004.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die ssiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.

