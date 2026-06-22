Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie 12704680 / US4464131063
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22.06.2026 18:51:39
Huntington Ingalls Wins $418 Mln U.S. Navy Contract For Shipboard Elevator Support
(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) on Monday said it has secured a five-year, $418 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance, repair and engineering support for shipboard elevators and cargo-handling systems aboard aircraft carriers and amphibious ships.
The contract was awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be carried out by HII's Mission Technologies division. The work includes technical support, maintenance, repairs and sailor training aimed at improving self-sufficiency at sea.
HII will also deploy rapid-response teams worldwide to support complex maintenance and repair activities. The company said the contract builds on more than 40 years of experience through its Elevator Support Unit.
Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag
Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.Weiterlesen!