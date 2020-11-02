SMI 9’792 2.1%  SPI 12’218 1.9%  Dow 26’822 1.2%  DAX 11’788 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’020 2.1%  Gold 1’894 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 39.2 4.7% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
02.11.2020 21:38:00

Hunt Perovskite Technologies Adds Another Key Patent In Perovskite Durability Via Ink Chemistry

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) today announced that it has been granted another patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).  This latest patent (US10,741,779) relates to HPT's ongoing work to improve metal halide perovskite material durability through advanced ink chemistry technology and processing.

"We are building on our industry-leading patent portfolio, and we continue to outpace our competitors, with a solid pipeline of new patents on the way," said Scott Burton, chief executive officer of HPT. "With over 65 global patents, our platform is uniquely positioned to ensure our technologies will play a dominant role over the next two decades in developing the perovskite solar industry."

HPT currently owns the largest perovskite PV patent portfolio in the United States and one of the largest in the world.  With this newest addition, HPT now has 22 patents granted by the USPTO and over 43 additional patents by various foreign patent offices, along with dozens of pending applications in four key areas, including: Materials-Level Durability, Device-Level Durability, Ink Chemistry, and Processing.

HPT is the only known ink-based perovskite solar technology developer that has succeeded in demonstrating high durability under accelerated lifetime testing for non-hermetically sealed devices and unprotected perovskite materials, while maintaining respectable light-to-power conversion efficiencies.

In addition, since HPT's ink-based technology is printable by common techniques, it can not only produce a perovskite solar panel at half the cost of traditional silicon with eighty percent less CapEx, but it can also enable new applications, such as flexible solar cells. Through this low CapEx and low-cost approach, HPT can open up the manufacturing business model allowing partnering companies to manufacture their solar products closer to areas of demand.

"From the beginning, we have focused on developing metal halide perovskite technologies that improve durability while maintaining high efficiency under adverse conditions," said Michael D. Irwin, chief technology officer for HPT. "Our growing international patent portfolio is a culmination of those efforts and collectively represents the only perovskite technology that fundamentally addresses the issues of stability and performance while significantly reducing manufacturing costs."

About HPT

HPT specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market.  It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntperovskite.com.

Contact: Paul Schulze
(214) 978-8534

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunt-perovskite-technologies-adds-another-key-patent-in-perovskite-durability-via-ink-chemistry-301165229.html

SOURCE Hunt Perovskite Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 865.20
4.67 %
LafargeHolcim 41.06
4.35 %
Swiss Re 68.16
3.68 %
UBS Group 11.01
3.43 %
CS Group 8.90
3.25 %
Givaudan 3’775.00
1.04 %
Swisscom 471.00
1.01 %
CieFinRichemont 57.96
0.80 %
Sika 227.40
0.75 %
Alcon 52.26
0.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:31
Vontobel: Nokia: Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond im Auftrag der NASA
14:24
Eine Woche der Wahrheit
12:00
Die Spannung steigt – Wahltag in den USA | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Will Fed Step Up Asset Purchases in 2021?
08:28
SMI-Verkaufsdruck lässt nach
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Die Spannung steigt – Wahltag in den USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé übernimmt US-Firma Freshly ganz - Aktie stark
So bereiten sich Investoren auf einen möglichen Sieg Joe Bidens vor
Bei UBS sollen offenbar Filialen geschlossen werden - UBS-Aktie steigt
Überraschende Entscheidung: Credit Suisse legt sich offenbar auf neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten fest
ABB erhält von Daewoo Shipbuilding Auftrag im Wert von mehreren hundert Millionen US-Dollar - Aktie gewinnt
Deutsches Umweltbundesamt verhängt Millionen-Bussgeld gegen Tesla
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erhält Zulassung in EU für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Kiadis-Aktie +249 Prozent: Sanofi will Krebsmedikamente-Spezialisten Kiadis kaufen - Sanofi-Aktie im Plus
ams erhöht Barabfindung für OSRAM-Aktionäre - OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Montagshandel mit positiver Tendenz. Für den deutschen Leitindex ging es kräftig aufwärts. Auch die US-Anleger sind teilweise in Kauflaune. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit