25.02.2020 17:45:00

Hunt Oil Company names Travis Armayor Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Oil Company announced today that Travis Armayor, Senior Vice President, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Armayor will oversee the Accounting, Corporate Finance, Treasury, Business Development, and Commodity Marketing functions for Hunt Oil, as well as provide financial leadership for all of Hunt Consolidated's energy activities.

"Travis has a proven track record at Hunt, where he has been responsible for leading global teams supporting multibillion-dollar operations within a changing market environment," said Mark Gunnin, President of Hunt Oil Company. "His experience leading during organizational transformations made him a natural fit for the CFO role at Hunt Oil," said Gunnin.

Armayor joined Hunt in 2009 as Vice President of Corporate Development and was Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Business Development prior to his current position. Armayor has more than 25 years of corporate finance experience, and prior to joining Hunt, he was an energy investment banker primarily at Merrill Lynch and predecessors to JPMorgan in New York, Houston and Dallas.

"As CFO, Travis' leadership capabilities combined with his financial expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning, and accounting will allow him to support the entire energy organization, while enabling continued success and driving future growth across the energy space," said Hunter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Energy.

Armayor earned a BBA from Baylor University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

About Hunt Consolidated, Inc.
Hunt Consolidated Inc. is a diversified holding company directed by Ray L. Hunt, Hunter L. Hunt and Christopher W. Kleinert with its major subsidiaries engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, LNG, power, real estate, investments, ranching and infrastructure.

Contact:  Jeanne Phillips
Senior Vice President
Corporate Engagement & International Relations
(214) 978-8534

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunt-oil-company-names-travis-armayor-chief-financial-officer-301010966.html

SOURCE Hunt Oil Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Das Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin sehr verunsichert. Die Wall Street setzt ihre Talfahrt vom Vortag fort. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentierten sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;