26.09.2019 00:24:00

Hunt Military Communities Hosts Helping Hands Week

FORT LEE, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lee Family Housing once again participated in Hunt's Helping Hands Week by supporting the Rebuilding Together Richmond organization. This week of serving is an annual event sponsored by Hunt Military Communities and includes hundreds of employees in over 40 locations who volunteer their time and energy to support various local organizations throughout the country.

Fort Lee Family Housing employees volunteer with Rebuilding Together RIchmond. The annual Helping Hands event is held in over 40 locations where Hunt Military Communities are located.

On Friday, September 20, 2019, Fort Lee Family Housing employees volunteered by painting the exterior of a home and planting trees and shrubs for a family in need. Rebuilding Together Richmond is a regional affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together organization. They help people and neighborhoods in need by bringing together nearly 1,000 volunteers annually to repair homes and community spaces in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Hopewell. As a proven leader in the community for over 27 years, they have the skills and resources to provide critical home repair services and safety modifications to those who need it the most. They serve nearly 80 homeowners each year and impact hundreds more with their community space projects, thanks to the help of our volunteers and skilled laborers. (rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org)

Hunt's Helping Hands Week is about using employees' time, energy and skills for an experience that helps to create a strong team spirit, while at the same time helping support critical community organizations.  Employees unanimously agree – this is an immensely rewarding experience.

About Hunt Military Communities
Hunt's Military Communities division is a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act.  As part of the partnership, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units spread across more than 40 military installations on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations and is the largest privatized military housing developer in the nation.

About Hunt
Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt) is today a holding company that invests in business focused in the real estate and infrastructure markets.  The activities of Hunt's affiliates and investees include investment management, mortgage banking, direct lending, loan servicing, asset management, property management, development, construction, consulting and advisory.

For more information on Hunt, visit www.huntcompanies.com.

