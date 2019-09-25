Hunt Companies Hosts Helping Hands Week

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nellis Family Housing once again participated in Hunt's Helping Hands Day by supporting the Clean the World Foundation. This day of serving is an annual event sponsored by Hunt and includes hundreds of employees in over 40 Hunt Communities locations who volunteer their time and energy to support various local organizations throughout the country.

On Thursday September 19, 2019 Nellis Family Housing employees volunteered at Clean the World by folding over 14,000 washcloths that will be placed in hygiene kits and sent as relief support for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The Clean the World Foundation is a global health organization committed to improving the quality of life for vulnerable communities around the world and provides sustainable resources, programming, and education focused on water, sanitation, and hygiene for all those affected by poverty, homelessness, and humanitarian or natural crisis. Hotels generate large volumes of solid waste. A waste reduction program using discarded soap and bottled amenities can protect the environment, preserve natural resources, and reduce costs. The program founded by Clean the World seeks to recycle slightly used soap bars and plastic bottles discarded by hotel guests – and in turn they recycle them to save lives.

Hunt's Helping Hands Day is about using employees' time, energy and skills for an experience that helps to create a strong team spirit, while at the same time helping support critical community organizations. Employees unanimously agree – this is an immensely rewarding experience.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact Teresa Simmonds at 702.677.3660 or teresa.simmonds@huntcompanies.com

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt's Military Communities division is a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act. As part of the partnership, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units spread across more than 40 military installations on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations and is the largest privatized military housing developer in the nation.

About Hunt

Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt) is today a holding company that invests in business focused in the real estate and infrastructure markets. The activities of Hunt's affiliates and investees include investment management, mortgage banking, direct lending, loan servicing, asset management, property management, development, construction, consulting and advisory. For more information on Hunt, visit www.huntcompanies.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunt-companies-hosts-helping-hands-week-300925453.html

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.