SMI 10’738 -1.5%  SPI 13’336 -1.5%  Dow 30’303 -2.1%  DAX 13’378 -1.8%  Euro 1.0772 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’488 -1.4%  Gold 1’841 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’045 3.8%  Dollar 0.8898 0.1%  Öl 55.5 -0.1% 
28.01.2021 10:47:00

HungryPanda Published 2020's Most Popular Trends in Chinese Food

London, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international online food delivery market recorded 27% year-on-year growth in 2020 and is projected to grow by at least 15% in 2021.

HungryPanda, a global leading food delivery platform specifically targeting overseas Chinese consumers, published data report and shared ordering trends throughout 2020.

Founded in 2017, the company is on a mission to provide traditional and authentic Chinese food to overseas Chinese communities scattered in different countries, through its impeccably professional food delivery services. Presently, HungryPanda operates in 47 cities across Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Moreover, the business is already profitable in the UK and other major cities such as New York and has a clear path to profitability in further locations.

In Australia, there was a 383% increase of total orders in contrast to the 0.6 million orders of 2019, withSydneyaccounting for 45%.

In their food choices, Australian consumers take a "laid back and casual" approach to choosing quality Asian food, akin to their lifestyle, preferring authentic street food and fried dishes to spicy dishes and hotpots preferred in other countries.

"Our Australian consumers have a clear preference for easy and authentic street food dishes, such as tea egg, youtiao (fried dough), duck meat porridge, and vermicelli soup," Founder and CEO of HungryPanda, Eric Liu said. "Fried dishes are also very popular among our Australian customers, probably because they are relaxed and easy – just like life in Australia."

In the United States, there was a 600% increase of total order, benefiting from the new market expansion. New York represented 40% orders. Available data reveals that the biggest order happened in the US because of the China mid-autumn festival. One customer spent over 2 thousand US Dollars to buy mooncakes!

Consumers in the United States prefer spicier foods such as Haidilao hotpot, ma la xiang guo and steamed chicken with chili sauce. In contrast, immediate neighbor Canada favored soup dishes with items such as pork bone soup, beef soup, and ma la tang (a spicy Chinese soup with various meat and vegetables) preferred.

The United Kingdom reached a 36% increase. London alone recorded over 25% of total orders. Diners in the United Kingdom preferred spicier foods such as traditional Chinese hotpot. They also like steamed chicken with chili sauce, spicy Sichuan food such as yuxiang shredded pork, kung pao chicken, and boiled beef.

New Zealand and France share a similar taste with Chuan as the most popular food style – small pieces of meat or vegetables roasted on skewers – matching with beers and milk tea.

In addition, HungryPanda officially launched its 3.0 version APP system on 1st December. The new version comes with marked improvements such as optimized interface design, more functional modules, richer page categories, optimized loading speed, and personalized display for different regions,

According to Eric, "Within four years, we have upgraded from 1.0 to 3.0, the rapid development relies on the company's brand value, which is to consider the customer demand as the core, and to provide the warmest services for them."

HungryPanda is not after profits alone. As a bridge between Chinese communities and traditional Chinese food, HungryPanda also focuses on its customers' health and safety. The company makes strict sanitary rules and guidance for merchants and drivers and provides contactless delivery for customers. In addition, the company also takes social responsibilities to send more than 100,000 health packages, including face masks and sterilization supplies, to Chinese students, to provide consumers with safety and ease their homesickness.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hungrypanda-published-2020s-most-popular-trends-in-chinese-food-301217009.html

SOURCE HungryPanda

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’752.00
0.26 %
Geberit 546.40
-0.44 %
Nestle 103.18
-0.62 %
CieFinRichemont 82.12
-0.77 %
Givaudan 3’682.00
-0.99 %
CS Group 11.58
-1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 406.00
-2.15 %
Alcon 64.50
-3.24 %
The Swatch Grp 244.30
-3.40 %
Lonza Grp 569.20
-3.46 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: Beyond Meat verbündet sich mit Pepsi
08:28
Stimmung trübt sich ein
07:32
Weekly-Hits: Guru-Index – Erfolgreich unterwegs / Zalando – Schickes Investment
26.01.21
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
26.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Lonza steigert Gewinn deutlich - Auswahl an möglichen LSI-Käufern werden ermittelt
Wall Street knickt nach Fed-Entscheid ein -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie dennoch nachbörslich im Sinkflug
Swatch mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im Corona-Jahr - Swatch-Aktie fällt
Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI und DAX tiefrot --- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Warum ein Experte nach der Warnung vor einer Aktien-Blase erst recht zum Käufer wurde
AMD-Aktie fällt dennoch: AMD profitiert von Laptops, Servern und Spielekonsolen
Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 30'000 US-Dollar
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an und will Anleihenkäufe fortsetzen
Microsoft kann mit starken Zahlen überzeugen - Microsoft-Aktie letztlich höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI und DAX tiefrot --- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Markt und beim deutschen Leitindex kommt es im Donnerstagshandel zu kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag klar nach. In den USA kam es am Mittwoch auf breiter Front zu Verkäufen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit