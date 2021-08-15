SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’780 1.5%  Bitcoin 43’578 6.1%  Dollar 0.9164 -0.8%  Öl 70.3 -1.3% 
15.08.2021 15:00:00

Hundreds of Municipal Leaders Meet Online for 2021 AMO Conference

Premier, provincial and municipal leaders will take part in three-day event

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference kicks-off Monday, August 16, with more than 1,500 people expected to participate in the online event.

Association of Municipalities of Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Association of Municipalities of Ontario)

The AMO Conference is Ontario's top educational forum for municipal governments, where municipal leaders come together and work together to address some of the most important issues facing our communities.

AMO has once again partnered with TVO to deliver segments of the conference through its flagship current affairs program, The Agenda, reaching a broad audience across Ontario.

This year's event features more than 40 speakers, sessions, and workshops, reflecting the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. Municipal staff and elected officials will take part in more than 400 online delegation meetings with provincial ministries.

Conference highlights for Monday, August 16 will include:

  • Premier Doug Ford
  • Christine Elliot, Minister of Health and Deputy Premier
  • Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
  • AMO President Graydon Smith
  • Sheila Watt-Cloutier, environmental, cultural, and human rights advocate
  • Sessions related to climate change, housing, conservation authorities, children and youth, and property assessment in a post-pandemic world.
  • A forum where Ontario Ministers will take questions from municipal delegates, related to health, social services, and education.
  • Presentation of the AMO federal Gas Tax Fund / Canada Community-Building Fund Awards.

A full conference program is available online.

Registered media will have access to the entire conference online. Register now by contacting Jacqueline Demers, demers@redbrick.ca. Media are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure timely access.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal governments in Ontario and promotes the value and municipal government as a vital and essential component of Canada's political system.

Follow AMO on Twitter, @AMOPolicy, #AMO2021 

SOURCE Association of Municipalities of Ontario

﻿

