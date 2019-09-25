25.09.2019 23:07:00

Hunden Strategic Partners Announces Request for Qualifications for a Mixed-Use Development in Tulsa, Oklahoma

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP), on behalf of the Tulsa Parking Authority (TPA) and the City of Tulsa, is issuing a Request for Qualifications from developers and/or development teams regarding the ultimate development of a mixed-use project (Project) at 311 N. Boulder Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

HSP and the TPA invite firms experienced in developing mixed-use projects to submit their qualifications in response to this RFQ. The Project is proposed to occupy a one-acre site in the Arts District of downtown Tulsa. The Arts District has experienced a significant transformation as the result of investments in retail, restaurant, entertainment, cultural, hotel, office and sports over the past several years. The development site sits amid these developments and offers a significant opportunity for an experienced Developer.

While the mixed-use project will allow for some flexibility and creativity from the Developer or Development Team, there are some specific requirements for any proposed development plan. First, 70 of the existing parking spaces on the surface lot at the 311 North Boulder Avenue site must be replaced in any and all scenarios. Further, any additional parking demands created by the Project should be accommodated by additional onsite parking. Ultimately, the TPA and the City of Tulsa are looking to induce a compelling development to include retail, restaurant, residential, office, and other uses in a mid-rise development.

TPA's Chair A. Craig Abrahamson stated, "The redevelopment of this parcel represents a key opportunity to continue momentum in the Arts District and Downtown Tulsa while ensuring that visitors, residents, and workers have access to parking. With nearly $400,000,000 in projects currently under construction, planned to break ground within the next year, or in final planning stages – all within walking distance of the site – we feel we have an unmatched opportunity to help add to an area that is already a top destination for walkable, mixed-use development that contributes to the vibrancy of this urban neighborhood."

The TPA intends for the Developer or Development Team to finance and develop the Project, to manage the development process and to provide for the operation and management of the Project. However, it is possible that the TPA may participate in the funding of the parking portion of the structure, or lease the garage to the Developer.

The RFQ process will result in a short-list of three to four developers who will be invited to the RFP stage. After reviewing proposals by the short-listed firms and conducting interviews, the top-ranked group is expected to be notified by the spring of 2020.

Firms are invited to submit their qualifications for developing mixed-use projects of this type. Submittals are due no later than 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

For more information on the RFQ, to download the RFQ materials, and to register as a document holder to be included in future communications, please visit www.hundenpartners.com. Navigate to the "Downloads" tab on the website to download RFQ materials.

Proposers are to contact Rob Hunden, President of Hunden Strategic Partners, via email at rhunden@hundenpartners.com with questions concerning this RFQ by 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. All questions will be responded to via an addendum issued by Dec. 5, 2019.

About Hunden Strategic Partners 

Hunden Strategic Partners is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego, Indianapolis and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of development planning, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets, such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects. For more information, please visit: https://hundenpartners.com/

Media Contact: Karolyn Raphael 

Winger Marketing, 312-494-0422

Related Images

arts-district-of-downtown-tulsa.png
Arts District of downtown Tulsa
HSP and the TPA invite firms to submit their qualifications regarding the development of a one-acre site in the Arts District of downtown Tulsa.

hunden-strategic-partners-logo.png
Hunden Strategic Partners logo
Hunden Strategic Partners logo

Related Links

Tulsa Downtown Mixed-Use Development Registration Form

Contact Us

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunden-strategic-partners-announces-request-for-qualifications-for-a-mixed-use-development-in-tulsa-oklahoma-300925492.html

SOURCE Hunden Strategic Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölmarkt kehrt schnell zur Normalität zurück
12:58
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:31
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
09:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
08:55
SMI - Kampf um 10.000er-Marke hält an
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Payment-Aktien im Check: Lohnt sich die Aktie von Adyen, Square oder Wirecard mehr?
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
VW-Aktie im Minus: Anklage gegen Volkswagen-Spitze in Dieselaffäre wegen Marktmanipulation
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte rundweg rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB