10.02.2021 05:18:00

Hunan TV Chinese Spring Festival Gala: Telling the China Story and Fulfilling the Chinese Dream


CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, organized by Hunan Broadcasting System, A Worldwide Celebration: Chinese New Year 2021 will be aired at 19:30 on Lunar New Year's Day (12th Feb.) on Hunan TV. Produced by Yang Ziyang and his team of Hunan TV, and themed by "worldwide reunion, Chinese new year", this show is about to send new year greetings to all the overseas Chinese who share the same origin, no matter where or how far apart they are.

Land of Ceremonies performed by Ayanga and He Changxi to introduce Chinese traditional culture to the world

 

Host Group of 2021 Hunan TV Chinese Spring Festival Gala

By focusing on hot issues and the voice of China, the Gala tells many China stories with positive energy. Except for the upgrade on theme, performance and stage illusion, two sub-venues are also set up in Shantou, Guangdong province and Longyan, Fujian province, both of which are hometowns of overseas Chinese. Through these two channels, the overseas Chinese can have a great enjoyment in their familiar accent and local culture, and share the happiness of Chinese new year. In the show, host He Jiong tells a moving story of the overseas Chinese named Liu Danhong, who helped hundreds of Chinese people who were trapped on a cruise back home during the epidemic. Students studying abroad, as the representatives of overseas Chinese, also expressed their new year wishes through online videos.

Moreover, the show also tells the story which embodies the Chinese power and Chinese soul. Guests are invited to the stage to tell the Chang'e-5 story and to show the great power of China space work. Long Xianlan and his family members from Shibadong village, where the targeted poverty alleviation was first initiated, share their great changes and fruits of poverty alleviation success.

For more moments, please stay tuned to A Worldwide Celebration: Chinese New Year 2021 at 19:30 on Lunar New Year's Day (12th Feb.) on Hunan TV.

