Humic Acid Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humic Acid Market revenue is expected to exceed $1.4 billion by 2026. Rapidly growing organic farming across the globe expected to boost its demand over the forecast period.

Agriculture was the most prominent application segment in the global humic acid market and accounted for over 55% share in 2018. Growing food demand due to the rapidly growing population is driving the humic acid market growth from past several years as it plays a significant role in agricultural applications. It exhibits unique properties that help in enhancing the overall crop yield by improving soil fertility in the long run by imparting desired nutrient value to the soil.

Humic acid performs the crucial role of binding insoluble metal ions and releasing them when required. It facilitates better seed germination and stimulates beneficial microbial activity. Other value-adding benefits of the product in the agriculture segment include improved water holding capacity of soil, preventing surface run-off, regulating pH value of soil, improving root respiration, etc. The superiority of the product in contrast to the chemical fertilizers, in addition to the benefits, will substantially drive demand for it in the near future.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1517

North America led the global humic acid market share and accounted for about 40% of the total industry share in 2018. Prevailing product use in the region is attributed to increasing awareness among farmers towards organic fertilizer use which will subsequently boost product demand in the region. In addition, increasingly stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. government and regulatory authorities has led to a shift in market trends by replacing chemical fertilizer with organic fertilizer which will have a positive influence on the global market by 2026.

Some major findings of the humic acid market report include:

Shifting preference toward organic and nutrient oriented food expected to fuel market growth in the near future

Increasing awareness regarding negative impact of chemical fertilizers shall propel the demand for humic acid in agriculture over the forecast period

Increasing trend of organic farming across the globe shall drive its demand during the forecast period

Major companies operating in the market are The Andersons, Black Earth, Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Biolchim, Humintech, Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture and Technology Co. Ltd., Agriculture Solutions Inc. and Sikko Industries Ltd.

Companies are engaged in new product development strategy to gain market share

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1517

Many companies operating in the humic acid industry are investing heavily in R&D to develop new products and gain an advantage over rivals. For instance, In September 2017, Biolchim S.p.A launched two new specialties, Siveg GR and BioEnergy Veg. The introduction of these two products are expected to increase the company's presence in organic farming.

Some of the other major companies in the humic acid market include Black Earth, The Andersons, Inc., Everwood Farm, Nature's Lawn & Garden, Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Humintech GmbH, Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture and Technology, Agriculture Solutions Inc., NPK Industries, Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd., Tagrow Co. Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC., Organic Approach LLC, National Pesticides & Chemicals, Sikko Industries Ltd., Grow More Inc., Jiloca Industrial, S.A. and Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

humic-acid-market-statistics-2026.jpg

Humic Acid Market Statistics - 2026

Humic Acid Market revenue is expected to exceed $1.4 billion by 2026.

Related Links

Sebacic Acid Market worth over $620 Million by 2026

Clear Brine Fluids Market Predicted to Hit $1.8 billion by 2026

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humic-acid-market-to-reach-1-4-billion-by-2026--says-global-market-insights-inc-300981262.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.