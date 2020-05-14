Humble Bundle Reveals Humble Games, Alongside Charity Sale, in Continued Support of Indie Developers and Worthy Causes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Bundle expands its partnership with brilliant indie developers by launching Humble Games, a dedicated publishing service to deliver the next generation of quality indie titles. Humble Bundle has previously partnered with top indie developers to help launch titles like A Hat in Time, Wizard of Legend, Slay the Spire, and Temtem.

To celebrate the launch of Humble Games, the Humble Games Charity Sale is now live exclusively on the Humble Store. Until 10 a.m. PDT Monday, May 18, all titles published by Humble on PC will be on sale up to 50% off with the majority of the catalog being offered in a Build Your Own Bundle sale which will allow further percentages off. Developer partners have opted to donate to specific charities focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The selected charities are Partners in Health, Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, and International Rescue Committee.

Shop the Sale Now: https://bit.ly/HGCharitySale

"When I joined Humble Bundle a little over a year ago, our publishing team was small but with a big dream," said Alan Patmore, Humble Bundle's General Manager. "We have always been in the business of supporting indie developers and I saw a huge opportunity for us to work even closer with the indie community. Humble Games is our latest commitment to support indie developers, helping make their dream game a reality."

For more information on Humble Games, visit www.HumbleGames.com. Humble Games is actively signing and funding projects. Developers looking for an ally to help build their dream game should visit www.HumbleGames.com/work-with-us.

Since 2010, Humble Bundle has forged a path for indie developers to have a platform for their projects and voices. It has been and always will be a priority for Humble to build bridges between indie video games and consumers, all while pursuing the universal desire to be a force for good. The combined efforts of Humble with their supportive developers and enthusiastic community has amounted to over $173 million raised for charity to date. This is the DNA of Humble and has influenced every decision since its inception.

