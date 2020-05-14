+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 22:45:00

Humble Bundle Reveals Humble Games, Alongside Charity Sale, in Continued Support of Indie Developers and Worthy Causes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Bundle expands its partnership with brilliant indie developers by launching Humble Games, a dedicated publishing service to deliver the next generation of quality indie titles. Humble Bundle has previously partnered with top indie developers to help launch titles like A Hat in Time, Wizard of Legend, Slay the Spire, and Temtem.

To celebrate the launch of Humble Games, the Humble Games Charity Sale is now live exclusively on the Humble Store. Until 10 a.m. PDT Monday, May 18, all titles published by Humble on PC will be on sale up to 50% off with the majority of the catalog being offered in a Build Your Own Bundle sale which will allow further percentages off. Developer partners have opted to donate to specific charities focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The selected charities are Partners in Health, Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, and International Rescue Committee.

Shop the Sale Now: https://bit.ly/HGCharitySale

"When I joined Humble Bundle a little over a year ago, our publishing team was small but with a big dream," said Alan Patmore, Humble Bundle's General Manager. "We have always been in the business of supporting indie developers and I saw a huge opportunity for us to work even closer with the indie community. Humble Games is our latest commitment to support indie developers, helping make their dream game a reality."

For more information on Humble Games, visit www.HumbleGames.com. Humble Games is actively signing and funding projects. Developers looking for an ally to help build their dream game should visit www.HumbleGames.com/work-with-us.

About Humble Bundle Inc.

Since 2010, Humble Bundle has forged a path for indie developers to have a platform for their projects and voices. It has been and always will be a priority for Humble to build bridges between indie video games and consumers, all while pursuing the universal desire to be a force for good. The combined efforts of Humble with their supportive developers and enthusiastic community has amounted to over $173 million raised for charity to date. This is the DNA of Humble and has influenced every decision since its inception. 

Media Contact:
Michelle Anderson
Associate Brand Manager, Publishing | Humble Bundle
michelle@humblebundle.com 

Related Files

HG Charity Sale 600x600.jpg

Humble Games Animated Logo.gif

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXwddGkl2i4

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble-bundle-reveals-humble-games-alongside-charity-sale-in-continued-support-of-indie-developers-and-worthy-causes-301059688.html

SOURCE Humble Games

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 277.30
-0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 347.80
-0.60 %
CS Group 7.46
-1.03 %
CieFinRichemont 52.34
-1.21 %
The Swatch Grp 173.25
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 307.20
-2.88 %
Lonza Grp 443.10
-3.57 %
SGS 2’065.00
-3.64 %
ABB 16.82
-3.97 %
Adecco Group 38.65
-4.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13:30
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:27
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:09
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
12:18
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street-Anleger griffen dennoch zu. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB