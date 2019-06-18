Humanity Completes Workday Approved Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Approved Integration status. Humanity provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Humanity's cloud-based employee scheduling platform.

Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. Humanity is a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that enables global organizations to reduce time spent creating schedules by as much as 80 percent. Through this partnership, customers can gain real-time visibility into labor costs, and create optimized, data-driven schedules – easily manageable via a mobile device. Additionally, customers can benefit from increased efficiencies as Humanity's integration with Workday HCM allows employee data to be stored in a single system of record without double data entry.

"Humanity's Workday Approved Integration supports the value we bring to our customers with dynamic and flexible scheduling," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "By partnering with Workday, our joint customers are able to further streamline the employee scheduling process, enhancing business operations and increasing employee retention and engagement."

"In order to manage 1,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, we needed a powerful HCM platform with advanced scheduling capabilities," said Dasha Stupak, director of human resources, Pet Valu. "The partnership between Workday and Humanity provides us with a fully-integrated solution that requires no double entry on employee data, giving us a simple process for onboarding employees in addition to providing real-time insight into schedules for easy updates and modifications."

About Humanity

Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms—without the need for any customization. Since 2010, more than 10,000 customers representing 1.3M users have scheduled over half-a-billion shifts on Humanity. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Humanity disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

