18.06.2019 09:01:00

Humanity Completes Workday Approved Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Humanity, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Approved Integration status. Humanity provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Humanity's cloud-based employee scheduling platform.

Humanity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Humanity)

Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. Humanity is a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that enables global organizations to reduce time spent creating schedules by as much as 80 percent. Through this partnership, customers can gain real-time visibility into labor costs, and create optimized, data-driven schedules – easily manageable via a mobile device. Additionally, customers can benefit from increased efficiencies as Humanity's integration with Workday HCM allows employee data to be stored in a single system of record without double data entry.

"Humanity's Workday Approved Integration supports the value we bring to our customers with dynamic and flexible scheduling," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "By partnering with Workday, our joint customers are able to further streamline the employee scheduling process, enhancing business operations and increasing employee retention and engagement."

"In order to manage 1,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, we needed a powerful HCM platform with advanced scheduling capabilities," said Dasha Stupak, director of human resources, Pet Valu. "The partnership between Workday and Humanity provides us with a fully-integrated solution that requires no double entry on employee data, giving us a simple process for onboarding employees in addition to providing real-time insight into schedules for easy updates and modifications."

About Humanity
Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms—without the need for any customization. Since 2010, more than 10,000 customers representing 1.3M users have scheduled over half-a-billion shifts on Humanity. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Humanity disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanity-completes-workday-approved-integration-300869990.html

SOURCE Humanity

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.06.19
Goldpreisanstieg stark spekulativ getrieben
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
17.06.19
Das Warten hat ein Ende
17.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Credit Linked Notes bis Freitag in Zeichnung
17.06.19
SMI konsolidiert auf hohem Niveau
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Airbus macht A321 zum Langstreckenflugzeug und hat ersten Kunden
Boeing-Aktie zieht an: Milliardenauftrag von US Air Force erhalten
Vontobel: Beyond Meat - Veganer Fleischersatz startet an der Börse durch
SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX startet mit geringen Abschlägen -- DAX Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX startet mit geringen Abschlägen -- DAX Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag zurückhaltend. Der DAX startet mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB