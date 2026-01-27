Humana Shares Slide 21% Due To Selling Pressure

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) shares plunged 20.37 percent, or $53.69, to $209.94 on Tuesday. The recent drop seems to be more about overall selling pressure on the stock rather than any specific news. The stock opened way down at $219.98, dropping from a previous close of $263.63, and moved between $206.22 and $223.00 throughout the day on the New York Stock Exchange. There was a notable spike in trading volume, hitting around 5.68 million shares, much higher than the typical volume of about 1.41 million. Humana's shares are currently near the lower end of their 52-week range, between $206.22 and $315.35